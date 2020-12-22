Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1720 S. Bolton St. in Jacksonville, will host a Living Nativity beginning at 6 p.m. and running until 9 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Dec. 21-22. Narration begins on the half hour.
Thursday, Dec. 24
First Christian Church Jacksonville, 1920 Beaumont St., is hosting a Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and practice safety measures for this “Most Meaningful Service.” Families may sit together and the service is not expected to last as long as in previous years.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, located at 2020 Beaumont Street in Jacksonville, is hosting a Christmas Eve candlelight service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. Everyone is welcome. Masks are required for the safety of all attending.
First United Methodist Church of Troup will host a Christmas Eve service, 7-7:50 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 24. The service will include the singing of reverent carols for Christ, a brief message, holy communion and the church will receive an offering for the Children’s home. In order to ensure the safe participation of all who wish to participate in remembering the birth of Jesus Christ, masks are required. First United Methodist Church Troup maintains a Facebook page by the same name. The church can be reached at (903) 842-3320.
Friday, Jan. 1
The First Friday Night Dance is slated for 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street. Friends of the Library host the Country Western Dance as a monthly community event. Admission is $5 per person. Beginning at 7 p.m.,tThe Caddo Creek Band will perform live music.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
The Jacksonville city council will convene for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. in council chambers at city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. The meeting is live-streamed to the city’s YouTube channel, a link to which can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
ONGOING
The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The cost is $50 per brick. Interested parties should contact Sandra Dickerson at (903) 589-1353.
Jacksonville College Library is seeking volunteers to help vacuum books for reshelving. Available times are from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, as well as 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Contact Linda Thomas, (903) 589-7143 or email lthomas@jacksonville-college.edu to learn more.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
