Saturday, Feb. 5
Trail to Christ Cowboy Church will host the fourth annual At the Cross Classic Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Cherokee County Exposition Center, 611 Loop 456 in Jacksonville. Registration will be 6-8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. show start. For information, visit the event page at facebook.com/events/604286220910260?ref=newsfeed. Trail to Christ Cowboy Church is located at 5858 US-79 W, and can be contacted by phone, 903-589-1296, or email, t2c3church@gmail.com. For more information on the church, visit their website, trailtochristcowboychurch.org, or their Facebook page.
The Piney Woods Market is scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb.5, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street. A variety of businesses including crafts, direct sales and vintage items are brought together for one’s shopping convenience. Admission and parking are free.
Game night is being hosted at Postmasters Coffee Co., 402 US 79 in Jacksonville. The three-hour festivity begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, and all are welcome to the family-friendly event. Participants are asked to bring their favorite games to share if they so desire, but there will be plenty of games for all. Game night will be conducted every other Saturday.
Monday, Feb. 7
First Assembly of God invites the public to an informal weekly Bible study beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Postmasters Coffee Shop, located at the corner of Highways 69 and 79. For more information on the church, visit the website jfaog.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular monthly session at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Jacksonville City Hall, 315 E. Ragsdale. Agendas are posted on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org, three days prior to meeting.
The Bullard city council will meet in regular monthly session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street. Agendas are posted to the city’s website, bullardtexas.net, three days prior to meeting.
The New Summerfield city council will meet in regular monthly session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at New Summerfield City Hall, 13280 Hwy 110 N. City Hall can be contacted between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays by calling 903-726-3651.
Thursday, Feb. 10
The Jacksonville Public Library is hosting a movie night beginning at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. The featured film is Over the Hedge. Hot dogs and chips will be served. The library is located at 526 E. Commerce and can be reached by calling 9903-586-7664.
CASA is inviting those interested in learning more about CASA to a 101 come-and-go information session, starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Jacksonville office, located at 506 E. Commerce St. Light refreshments will be provided.
Saturday, Feb. 12
The first meeting to clean stones at the Jacksonville City Cemetery, located on Kickapoo Street, Is slated for 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, weather permitting. Volunteers are asked to come, if only for a portion of the time. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn hairs. Proper cleaning instructions will be given, as well as additional information regarding the project to preserve and beautify the cemetery.
For details, contact Deborah Burkett at 903-752-7850.
Monday, Feb. 14
Early voting for the election of county offices begins Monday, Feb. 14. Polling locations include Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce; Election Department office, 138 W. 5th St., in Rusk; and The River Church, 595 Marcus St. in Alto.
The Troup city council will meet in regular monthly session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S Georgia St.
ONGOING
Now through the end of November, the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 Henderson St., Rusk, will be showing “Rex, Birds & Viola,” an exhibit of Rex Basher’s watercolor paintings. The Center is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Weekday visits are by appointment only. To schedule a weekday appointment, call 903-714-8685 and leave a message.
The Jacksonville Rotary Club meets weekly at noon on Wednesdays at Sadler’s Kitchen, 101 S. Bonner Street. The Rotary maintains a website at jacksonvillerotary.org, and a Facebook page, Jacksonville Texas Rotary.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
THERE’S A BRICK FOR YOU. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The cost is $50 per brick. Interested parties should contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
