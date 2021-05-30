Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, May 31
The city of Jacksonville will host its 22nd Memorial Day ceremony to honor military members and their families at 12 p.m. Monday, May 31. The ceremony will be conducted at Hazel Tilton Park, located on the corner of S. Main and E. Larissa Streets near the fire station and Vanishing Texana Museum. The event will feature speaker Mayor Randy Gorham, the Marine Corps League #1381 West honor guard and a roll-call by Commander Rayford Cain. This observance is open to the public.
Wednesday, June 2
UT Health Jacksonville will be sponsoring a blood drive on Wednesday June 2nd. Carter BloodCare will have a mobile unit set up in front of the hospital. The community is invited to donate. The hours will be from 12:00 PM-4:00 PM. Each donor will receive a coupon for a FREE Chick-fil-A Sandwich. Also each donor will be entered in a drawing for a Personal Watercraft with Trailer. Your support is appreciated.
Thursday, June 3
A Peer to Peer Meet and Greet, hosted by East Texas Military Veteran Peer Network, is slated 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3. This is an opportunity for military members and their families to meet their local military support system. Organizers request an RSVP from those planning to attend in order to provide an appropriate amount of food. Remote access is available via Zoom. To RSVP or to request the Zoom link, contact Bradley Erickson at (903) 721-2078.
Friday-Saturday, June 4-5
The United Methodist Women of Frankston are hosting their annual rummage sale from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, June 4 and from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5. The sale will be conducted in the Family Life Center at 161 S. Weldon Street in Frankston. The public is invited to come, rain or shine, to this indoor sale where items will be clean and neatly displayed. There will be lots of treasures in the form of Christmas decorations, housewares, books, electronics, shoes, purses, jewelry, toys and tools. This is the MW of Frankston’s major fundraiser for UMW missions. This includes their support of the Clothes Closet and Rainbow House Food Pantry.
The Covenant Christian Cookers will be providing a brisket lunch from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. during the sale. Lunch can be purchased for $8 and includes a brisket sandwich, chips and a drink.
Sunday-Wednesday, June 6-9
East Side Baptist Church is hosting Alpine Ascent, a vacation Bible school program, 6-8 p.m. nightly.
Students who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to attend. The church is located at 1100 Loop 456 and can be reached by calling (903) 586-2074. For more information about East Side Baptist, visit the church’s Facebook page.
Saturday, June 12
The 37th annual Tomato Fest will take place from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Commerce Street in downtown Jacksonville will be transformed into five blocks of vendors, food, farmer’s market, contests and entertainment. A variety of events will take place during the week leading up to the Tomato Fest celebration. For more information, visit the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce at 1714 E. Rusk, visit the Chamber website at jacksonvilletexas.com/tomato-fest, or call the Chamber office at (903) 586-2217.
Monday, June 14
The 4th annual Flag Day Celebration program and picnic is slated for 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, June 14, by the War Memorial at the corner of Main and West Larissa Streets in Jacksonville. A program will be presented and the Vanishing Texana Museum will be open following the picnic. The event is open to the public and is free.
