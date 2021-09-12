Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Sept. 13
The Rusk ISD board of trustees will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at the training center, 199 Eagle Drive.
Troup ISD trustees will meet in regular session beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, in the board room of the administration building, 201 N. Carolina Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Cherokee County commissioners will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 in the county courtroom of the courthouse in Rusk. A second public hearing on the proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2021-2022 will be conducted during this meeting.
The regular monthly meeting of the Jacksonville city council will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the city council chambers at city hall. The agenda for the meeting can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org, by selecting the Agenda & Minutes link under the Government tab.
The Bullard city council will meet in special session beginning at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct a public hearing regarding the 2021 tax rate. The council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. The agenda can be found on the city’s website, bullardtexas.net, by choosing the City Hall tab and following the Agenda and Minutes tab.
The New Summerfield city council will meet in special session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, for the purpose of a budget hearing. This meeting will be followed by the regular session of city council at 6:30 p.m., during which the council will take action on the 2021-2022 budget. Both meetings will be conducted at the New Summerfield City Hall, 13280 SH 110 N.
Saturday, Sept. 18
The 21st annual Red, White and Blue Festival will be celebrated from 10 a.m until 3 p.m. in downtown Bullard on Saturday, Sept. 18. The event will feature a Kid Zone, vendor booths, food trucks, a wine garden at M6, main stage events, scholarship winners and veteran presentations.
Monday, Sept. 27
A free Pfizer vaccination clinic will be conducted at HOPE, 595 S. Ragsdale Street, in Jacksonville from 10 a.m until 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27. A second dose of the vaccine will be made available Oct. 18. This clinic is for unvaccinated individuals age 18 and older and those younger than 17 who have a parent or guardian present.
