Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Oct. 11
The Cherokee County Genealogical Society will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library, 207 E. 6th Street. Deborah Burkett, is the scheduled speaker and her presentation will be about her latest book, Remembering Those Buried Beneath the Cedars. The meeting room will be open at 4:30 p.m. with internet connection available for an informal discussion and research session on various genealogy related topics. For more information about the CCGS, visit the website, Cherokeecountygenealogy.com, find Cherokee CGS on Facebook, call 903-585-0135 or send an email to ccgs@suddenlink.net.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
The Cherokee County Commissioners Court will meet in regular session beginning at 9 a.m. at the county courthouse in Rusk. The first of two redistricting workshops are set to be held during this meeting.
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, in the council chambers at city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. Council meetings are live streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, a link to which can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org, by choosing City Council Meetings under the Government tab.
The Bullard city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at city hall, 114 S. Phillips Street.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Thursday, Oct. 14, is bulky item pickup day in Bullard. This service is provided as an easy and convenient way for residents to dispose of items that are too large to dispose of in a regular trash can. All items must be ready for pickup by 7 a.m. on the scheduled date. For more information on acceptable bulky items, visit bullardtexas.net/335/Bulky-Item-Pickup. For questions, call Republic Services at 903-586-1449.
The Rusk city council will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, in the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Visit Bullard for the annual Fall Fling from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 202 W. Main Street. The event will feature vendors, food trucks, kids games and a deejay. Raffle tickets for baskets, benefiting Bullard Mission House, will be available.
Saturday, Oct. 23
The Corner Lot, located at 1030 CR 2120 in Rusk, will host a fall festival 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The event will feature a costume contest, with judging at 5:30 p.m., a dunking booth, games for all ages, prizes, free food and drinks. This month’s featured movie, Hocus Pocus, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Organizers of the festival request participants not attend in scary costumes. For more information about The Corner Lot, visit their Facebook page. For questions, call 817-879-0603.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Branded by Christ Cowboy Church, 5592 Hwy 110 in Rusk, is hosting Exceptional Fall Roundup 2021 Sunday, Oct. 24. Church service begins at 10 a.m. with activities to follow. Lunch will be provided. The event will feature horseback riding, activities with farm animals and fall-inspired games. For those who would like a roundup shirt for a special needs cowboy or cowgirl, text participant size to 903-571-7119 by Oct. 15. For more information on Branded by Christ Cowboy Church, visit their website brandedbychristcowboychurch.org, or their Facebook page. The church can be reached by calling 903-969-1426 or via email to brandedbychristcc@gmail.com.
Monday, Oct. 25
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce is organizing the city-wide trunk-or-treat event for Monday, Sat. 25. Beginning at 5 p.m. and continuing until the candy runs out, children and their families are invited to Commerce and Main. Festivities are targeted to toddlers to 12-year-olds. Boogie Butt Productions will provide entertainment. The entrance is located at 205 E. Commerce Street, across the street from Austin Bank. Admission is $1.00 per child and the proceeds will benefit HOPE and the Crisis Center.
Friday, Oct. 29
Country Place Senior Living, 2120 E. Rusk St., invites the children of Jacksonville to visit from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 for a trick-or-treat event with residents., who look forward to seeing the children in costume.
The Rusk Chamber of Commerce is organizing Scare on the Square, the annual city-wide trick-or-treat event. Children and families are invited to attend, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Participants are asked to enter from Austin Bank, proceeding up Main St. towards 5th Street. The Rusk Public Library will be showing Halloween shows in the meeting room and invite the public to bring their candy and enjoy a show.
