NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Nov. 15
The annual Holiday in the Country event once again offers the first taste of the Christmas Spirit Monday, Nov. 15 in downtown Troup. Local businesses remain open extended hours, 5- 9 p.m., allowing customers to shop on their way home while enjoying refreshments and getting into the Christmas spirit with holiday music. Food trucks will be available and Santa may make an appearance.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
The Rusk Community Thanksgiving Celebration will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rusk Public Library, 207 E. 6th Street. Lunch will be provided by Friends of the Library, the city of Rusk, Cherokee County Extension FCH and the Good Samaritan. This is a come and go event and the public is welcome.
Monday, Nov. 22
The Cherokee County Republican Women will host their regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. The scheduled speaker is Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. The meeting will be held at the Jacksonville College Library, 416 Travis St., and is open to the public.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
The Cherokee County commissioners will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. The meeting will take place in the County Courtroom on the first floor of the County Courthouse in Rusk.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
A Community Thanksgiving dinner will be hosted beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Alto Hilltop Baptist Church, 210 Mill Street. The event will last until the food is gone. Plates will be available in the drive through.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Don’t miss the Hometown Christmas Experience organized by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, on the Square. The event includes vendors, food trucks, a car show and the lighting of the 26-foot tall Christmas Tree to mark the beginning of the season. For more information, contact the Rusk Chamber at 903-683-4242 or info@ruskchamber.com.
Thursday, Dec. 2
The traditional downtown Jacksonville Christmas parade will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Don’t miss this family-friendly celebration of the season. For information on parade entries, visit conta.cc/3pQRsyT or contact the Chamber by phone, 903-586-2217, or email, info@jacksonvilltexas.com.
Friday, Dec. 3
Bullard’s Magic on Main is set for 4-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, on the greenbelt in front of Hondo and Shorty’s in downtown. The event features Mistletoe Market shopping, food vendors, children’s activities and a 6 p.m. tree-lighting ceremony. During the evening, the Bullard Masonic Lodge, located at 113 N. Philips St., is providing pictures with Santa from 6:15-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. Admission is free. Pictures are free. Cookies and hot chocolate are also free.
Saturday, Dec. 4
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a Christmas & Cuffs Golf Scramble Saturday, Dec. 4. Registration for this fundraising event runs from 7 to 8 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The event is being held at the Cherokee Ranch and Golf Club, 14089 US-79. Organizers are also seeking event sponsors. For more information, view the flyers posted Nov. 4 to the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club Facebook page or contact Cpt. Logan Smith at 903-747-5995.
The annual Bullard Christmas Parade is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and will precede the Movie on Main, an event taking place at 7:39 p.m. on the greenbelt in front of Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street. The movie feature is Elf. Admission is free but seating is limited. Seating will be marked with hay bales and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket and enjoy the show.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Lake Striker Resort will host a free event, Decorating Cookies with Mrs. Claus and Santa’s Elves, for children three years and older. The baking event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. While there is no charge for the event, participants must register by Nov. 28 by calling 903-854-2404 or 281-703-2729. Participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots collection. Pictures with Santa is set for 6:30-8 p.m. and no registration is required to see or take pictures with Santa. Lake Striker Resort is located at 18560 CR 3256 S. in Reklaw. For more information on the LSR, visit their Facebook page or their website, lakestrikerresort.com.
