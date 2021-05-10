Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, May 10
The Cherokee County Genealogical Society will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Vanishing Texana Museum Monday, May 10. Barbara Hugghins and museum curator Larry Lydick will provide a tour and information on the exhibits. Officers will be elected for the coming year.
The Rusk ISD school board will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday, May 10, in the training room, 199 Eagle Drive. The meeting can also be attended via zoom or teleconference. Contact the administration at (903) 683-5592 for details.
The Troup ISD board of trustees will meet in regular session beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, May 10, in the high school auditorium, 927 Arp Drive. For information, contact the administration at (903) 842-3067.
The Jacksonville ISD board of trustees will meet in regular session beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the JISD Administration Building, 800 College Ave. Due to coronavirus concerns, the meeting will be conducted via videoconference and will be livestreamed at youtube.com/channel/UCyxXml6aKjzOiWRcSbrDCZQ. It will also be posted to the district’s Facebook page, Jacksonville ISD.
Tuesday, May 11
The Jacksonville city council will conduct the regular monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, in council chambers at City Hall, 315 S. Ragdale. The meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, a link to which can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
The Bullard city council will conduct regular business beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street. City Hall has reopened to the public for city council meetings which are still available for virtual viewing through the link provided on the City Council page of the Bullard city website, bullardtexas.net.
The regular monthly meeting of the New Summerfield city council is slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. The meeting will take place at New Summerfield City Hall, 13280 Hwy 110 North.
Wednesday, May 12
The city of Jacksonville will host a Police Officers Memorial Ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12. The event will take place at Love's Lookout Visitor's Center, 43822 US 69.
Saturday, May 22
Crafts and More Trades Day takes place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the VFW banquet hall, 201 Memorial Drive in Jacksonville. The event features local arts and crafters, new boutique items, repurposed and upcycled items and unique gifts. For more information or a vendor application, contact event coordinator Brenda Daniels by phone, (903) 810-4026, or by email, danielsbrenda1952@gmail.com.
Monday, May 24
The Cherokee County Republic Women will host their May meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 24. The meeting will be held at Jacksonville College. The guest speaker for the evening is Cherokee County District Judge Chris Day. A special guest from the Texas Federation of Republican Women is also expected to be present.
