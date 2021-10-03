Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Pineywoods Physical Therapy, 981 West 6th St., Suite 7 in Rusk, is hosting an open house from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be conducted at noon. For more information on Pineywoods Physical Therapy, visit pineywoodspt.com or their Facebook page.
Area National Night Out Events include:
Jacksonville Police Department, 6-9 p.m., in front of the public library, 526 E. Commerce Street.
Rusk Police Department, 6-9 p.m. on the downtown square.
Bullard Police Department, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Bullard Kid’s Park.
Thursday, Oct. 7
The Cherokee County Conservative Club, previously Cherokee County Republican Club, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Hong Kong Buffet located at 1644 S. Jackson. Brandon Waldens, with Texas Scorecard is the scheduled speaker and will address the amendments to be voted on in the November election. Members and the public are encouraged to attend.
Friday, Oct. 8
The Law Offices of Julie Boren Huesser, 193 S. Main St. Rusk, will host an all-day open house with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon. For more information on the law practice, visit julieborenlaw.com or the Law Offices of Julie Boren Huesser Facebook page.
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 8-9
The Jacksonville High School class of 1991 will gather for their 30-year reunion Friday-Saturday, Oct. 8-9. For more information, contact Regina Brown at brow6648@gmail.com. To register for the reunion, find the event online at Eventbrite.
Friday-Sunday, Oct. 8-10
Join the Cherokee Civic Theatre for its first production of the 49th season – Little Women. The play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Online tickets are available at cherokeetheatre.net. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office 3-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 6-8.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Recklaw Trade Days, hosted by The Shacks on Main, 140 W. Main, is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
The Cherokee County Commissioners Court will meet in regular session beginning at 9 a.m. at the county courthouse in Rusk. The first of two redistricting workshops are set to be held during this meeting.
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, in the council chambers at city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. Council meetings are live streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, a link to which can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org, by choosing City Council Meetings under the Government tab.
The Bullard city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at city hall, 114 S. Phillips Street.
