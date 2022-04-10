Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
Monday, April 11
The Texas AgriLife Extension Office is presenting A Year in the Life of Gardening: Pollinators and Integrated Pest Management at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, at the Courthouse Annex Building, 165 E. 6th St. in Rusk.
Tuesday, April 12
The Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance has organized a noon service Tuesday, April 12, to be hosted at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson. The scheduled speaker is Rev. Tom Moore of The Church of the Nazarene. Lunch will be served following service.
The Bullard Board of Adjustments will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in the council chambers of City Hall, 114 S. Phillips. The board is meeting to conduct a public hearing on a request by Stephen and Traci Neely, regarding setbacks for their proposed residence. The agenda has been posted to the agenda center on the city’s website, bullardtexas.net.
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at City Hall, 315 E. Ragsdale Street. This meeting is open to the public. Agendas are made available at least 72 hours prior to meeting and can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
The Bullard city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street. The agenda has been posted to the agenda center on the city’s website, bullardtexas.net.
The New Summerfield city council will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at City Hall, 13280 Hwy 110 N. The agenda has been posted on the glass front of City Hall.
Wednesday, April 13
The Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance has organized a noon service Wednesday, April 13, to be hosted at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson. The scheduled speaker is Rev. Sarah Odom of First United Methodist. Lunch will be served following service.
Calvary Baptist church is hosting an Easter egg hunt beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Ruby Chapel, 625 College Ave. The church also invites the public to Easter services April 17. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. and Easter service starts at 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, April 14
The Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance has organized a noon service Thursday, April 14, to be hosted at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson. The scheduled speaker is Pastor Dale Jemeson of St. John's Methodist. Lunch will be served following service.
Saturday, April 16
Beall Chapel Baptist Church, 1861 S. Jackson in Jacksonville, is hosting a family fun event from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, April 16. The event will feature an egg hunt, bounce house, cupcake walk, sack race, horse shoes, hot dogs, drinks and a basket raffle. Come, rain or shine.
Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1720 S. Bolton St. in Jacksonville, is presenting The Story of Jesus for children through sixth grade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16. Lunch will be provided and an Easter egg hunt is part of the fun.
Buddy’s Home Furnishings, 1627 S. Jackson in Jacksonville, is hosting an Egg-venture 12-4 p.m. Saturday, April 16. The event will feature pizza, drinks, games, pictures with the Easter bunny, golden Easter egg hunt, bounce house, face painting and prizes.
The Peoples Church, 14089 US 79 E. in Jacksonville, is hosting an Easter event beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16. There will be a helicopter egg drop of 12,000 eggs, music and Chick-fil-A will be on site as a food vendor. A bicycle drawing will be held to give away six brand new bicycles.
Sunday, April 17
The Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance has organized an Easter Sunrise service to begin at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, April 17, at Loves Lookout, 43822 US 69. The Lykins family will provide music. Father Jay Lucas of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church is the scheduled speaker. This service is open to the public and free to all Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or other type of seating for the event.
An Easter sunrise service has been scheduled for 7 a.m. Sunday, April 17, at the Texas State Railroad Park, 535 Park Rd 76, in Rusk.
Tuesday, April 19
Prosperity Bank, located at 203 Neches St. in downtown Jacksonville, will host Coffee with a Cop from 8 until 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 19. Coffee with a Cop is a community engagement event that allows officers and residents an opportunity to converse in an informal setting.
ONGOING
Now through the end of November, the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 Henderson St., Rusk, will be showing “Rex, Birds & Viola,” an exhibit of Rex Basher’s watercolor paintings. The Center is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Weekday visits are by appointment only. To schedule a weekday appointment, call 903-714-8685 and leave a message.
The Jacksonville Rotary Club meets weekly at noon on Wednesdays at Sadler’s Kitchen, 101 S. Bonner Street. The Rotary maintains a website at jacksonvillerotary.org, and a Facebook page, Jacksonville Texas Rotary.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
THERE’S A BRICK FOR YOU. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The cost is $50 per brick. Interested parties should contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
