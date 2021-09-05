Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
First Responders are invited to an appreciation lunch 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. The meal, sponsored by Bullard FFA, is given in gratitude for the selfless service of all Bullard area, Cherokee County and Smith County first responders. The lunch will be held at the Bullard agricultural facility with drive through and dine-in available. For more information, contact Stu Dildine or Monty Main at 903-894-3272, or by email, stu.dildine@bullardisd.net, monty.main@bullardisd.net.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Lone Star Legal Aid will be available at Hope Jacksonville, 595 S. Ragsdale St., from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. Lone Star Legal Aid provides free legal services to low income individuals and the elderly. Types of legal services provided include divorces, guardianship, protective orders, medical and durable power of attorneys, trusts, eviction of abusive caregiver, recovering assets and unlawful nursing home discharge.
Friday, Sept. 10
The Brook Hill School and American Freedom Museum will commemorate 911 with two events, the first of which will take place Friday, Sept. 11. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., there will be a brief reading of the Sept. 11 timeline, a moment of silence and prayer and lighting of “The Tribute Lights,” similar to those used in New York City to represent the Twin Towers. The lights will shine from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11.
Saturday, Sept. 11
The Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Ruby Ballroom, 707 College Ave., in Jacksonville. Admission is free, but a canned good or toiletry item for the Highway 69 Mission would be appreciated. Stop by and start your fall and winter shopping with a variety of local vendors and crafters.
In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, The Brook Hill School and the American Freedom Museum will host a reading of the names of the 9/11 victims. The event is set to begin with the firing of the cannon at 8:46 a.m., the time at which American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower. Reading of the names will commence thereafter with pauses in the reading for the firing of the cannon at the times when the South Tower and the Pentagon were struck, along with the time at which Flight 93 crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa.
Saturday, Sept. 18
The 21st annual Red, White and Blue Festival will be celebrated from 10 a.m until 3 p.m. in downtown Bullard on Saturday, Sept. 18. The event will feature a Kid Zone, vendor booths, food trucks, a wine garden at M6, main stage events, scholarship winners and veteran presentations.
