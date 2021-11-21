Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Nov. 22
The 2022 historical calendar will be available for purchase at the Jacksonville Public Library,, 526 E. Commerce, 12-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. The calendars are $10 each. Proceeds from the sale of calendars will help with the preservation of the county’s history, as funds will be divided between the Cherokee County Historical Commission and the Vanishing Texans Museum.
The Cherokee County Republican Women will host their regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. The scheduled speaker is Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. The meeting will be held at the Jacksonville College Library, 416 Travis St., and is open to the public.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
The Cherokee County commissioners will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. The meeting will take place in the County Courtroom on the first floor of the County Courthouse in Rusk.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
A Community Thanksgiving dinner will be hosted beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Alto Hilltop Baptist Church, 210 Mill Street. The event will last until the food is gone. Plates will be available in the drive through.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Don’t miss the Hometown Christmas Experience organized by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, on the Square. The event includes vendors, food trucks, a car show and the lighting of the 26-foot tall Christmas Tree to mark the beginning of the season. For more information, contact the Rusk Chamber at 903-683-4242 or info@ruskchamber.com.
Thursday, Dec. 2
The traditional downtown Jacksonville Christmas parade will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Don’t miss this family-friendly celebration of the season. For information on parade entries, visit conta.cc/3pQRsyT or contact the Chamber by phone, 903-586-2217, or email, info@jacksonvilltexas.com.
The Cherokee County Conservatives Club invites the public to meet Texas District 8 Representative Cody Harris, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Jacksonville College Chapel, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. Cherokee County Conservatives welcomes all conservative Republican candidates running for office to visit members of the community.
Friday, Dec. 3
Bullard’s Magic on Main is set for 4-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, on the greenbelt in front of Hondo and Shorty’s in downtown. The event features Mistletoe Market shopping, food vendors, children’s activities and a 6 p.m. tree-lighting ceremony. During the evening, the Bullard Masonic Lodge, located at 113 N. Philips St., is providing pictures with Santa from 6:15-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. Admission is free. Pictures are free. Cookies and hot chocolate are also free.
Saturday, Dec. 4
The annual Jacksonville Jingle Jog, presented by Christus Mother Frances Hospital, is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. This event is open to runners, walkers, adults and children. The Kid’s Dash is set for 9 a.m. with the 5K to begin immediately afterward. Packet pickup is scheduled 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville Fitness Center, 2010 S. Jackson. Packet pickup and registration will take place on race day, 7:30-8:30 a.m. For more information or to register online, visit CHRISTUStmf.org/JingleJog.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a Christmas & Cuffs Golf Scramble Saturday, Dec. 4. Registration for this fundraising event runs from 7 to 8 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The event is being held at the Cherokee Ranch and Golf Club, 14089 US-79. Organizers are also seeking event sponsors. For more information, view the flyers posted Nov. 4 to the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club Facebook page or contact Cpt. Logan Smith at 903-747-5995.
The Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair will be in downtown Jacksonville from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The Fair will be set up at the corner of Main Street and US-79. Don’t miss this opportunity to do a little Christmas shopping, for others or yourself, from a variety of local vendors.
The annual Bullard Christmas Parade is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and will precede the Movie on Main, an event taking place at 7:39 p.m. on the greenbelt in front of Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street. The movie feature is Elf. Admission is free but seating is limited. Seating will be marked with hay bales and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket and enjoy the show.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Lake Striker Resort will host a free event, Decorating Cookies with Mrs. Claus and Santa’s Elves, for children three years and older. The baking event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. While there is no charge for the event, participants must register by Nov. 28 by calling 903-854-2404 or 281-703-2729. Participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots collection. Pictures with Santa is set for 6:30-8 p.m. and no registration is required to see or take pictures with Santa. Lake Striker Resort is located at 18560 CR 3256 S. in Reklaw. For more information on the LSR, visit their Facebook page or their website, lakestrikerresort.com.
Saturday, Dec. 11
The Frankston Garden Club is sponsoring a Christmas Tour of homes 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. The tour is set to begin at Silvermoon Tack and Gift, 290 S. Commerce St., in downtown Frankston, where people can pick up the tour map and booklet. The self-guided tour spotlights six beautifully decorated homes. Tickets are available at Pandora’s Box, Silver Moon Tack and Gifts or online using PayPal. Tickets are $17 in advance or $20 the day of the tour. Proceeds will fund the Frankston Garden Club Scholarship Fund and other club endeavors. For tickets or more information about the club, send email to Frankstongardenclub.tx@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.