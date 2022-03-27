Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, March 28
The Cherokee County Republican Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, at Jacksonville College, 105 B.J. Albritton Drive. The meeting will feature 12th Circuit Court of Appeals Justices, whose jurisdiction includes appeals from the trial courts located in a 17 county district which includes Cherokee County. For more information on CCRW, visit the Cherokee County Republican Women-Texas Facebook page.
Saturday, April 2
The city-wide clean up day is scheduled for Saturday, April 2, in Rusk. The clean-up is open to anyone who receives city water services in Rusk. Items and trash to be disposed of should be taken between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to the City Warehouse, 511 Dickinson Drive. Items which will not be accepted include whole trees, liquids of any type, oil/oil filters, refrigerators, freezers or any other appliances that contain Freon, lead, acid, batteries, hazardous wastes, chemicals, pesticides, paint, medical waste and dead animals. All bulky items must be able to be lifted into the container by two people.
Daniel Sequin and East Texas Game Nights will host game night at Postmasters Coffee, 402 E US 79, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Everyone is welcome at this family friendly event. Bring your favorite games or play one of the many available at the event.
Tuesday, April 5
The Troup Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of Daily Grace Effect at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. Daily Grace Effect is located at 107 W. Duval in downtown Troup.
Saturday, April 9
The Jacksonville Police Department Association and the Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy are teaming up to bring the inaugural Flaming J barbecue cookoff in downtown Jacksonville 4:30-9 p.m. Saturday, April 9. This ticketed event will showcase the best barbecue cooks in town and present three live bands. For more information, visit the Flaming J BBQ Facebook event page or the Facebook pages of the host organizations. Find a link to purchase tickets on each site, or go to eventbrite.com and type Flaming J BBQ into the search box.
The Corner Lot, located at 1030 CR 2120 in Rusk, will show Dennis the Menace at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Those attending the drive-in movie can view the movie from their vehicles or may bring chairs. Concessions are available.
Tuesday, April 12
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at City Hall, 315 E. Ragsdale Street. This meeting is open to the public. Agendas are made available at least 72 hours prior to meeting and can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
ONGOING
Now through the end of November, the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 Henderson St., Rusk, will be showing “Rex, Birds & Viola,” an exhibit of Rex Basher’s watercolor paintings. The Center is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Weekday visits are by appointment only. To schedule a weekday appointment, call 903-714-8685 and leave a message.
The Jacksonville Rotary Club meets weekly at noon on Wednesdays at Sadler’s Kitchen, 101 S. Bonner Street. The Rotary maintains a website at jacksonvillerotary.org, and a Facebook page, Jacksonville Texas Rotary.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
THERE’S A BRICK FOR YOU. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The cost is $50 per brick. Interested parties should contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
