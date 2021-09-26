Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Sept. 27
A free Pfizer vaccination clinic is set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at HOPE, 595 S. Ragsdale Street, in Jacksonville Monday, Sept. 27. A second dose clinic is set for Oct. 18. This clinic is for unvaccinated individuals age 18 and older and those younger than 17 who have a parent or guardian present.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Tyler Junior College representatives will be at New Summerfield High School at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, to discuss financial aid. They will return at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 for a workshop on how to fill our FAFSA and FAFSA financial aid forms. Parent and student must be in attendance to finalize financial aid forms. The meetings will be held in the school library.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
The Troup Tigers Athletic Booster Club is sponsoring a community-wide pep rally at 7 p.m. at the Methodist church recreation area. Sno on the Go and Lupita’s Taco Truck will be on site from 6-8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Enjoy a soul food dinner by Sylvia Mae benefiting HOPE of Jacksonville. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, plates will be served in a drive through at HOPE, 595 S. Ragsdale. The menu includes beef tips, rice, green beans, mashed potatoes, cucumber salad, roll and banana pudding. Single plates cost $15 each; two plates, $25. Tickets are available at HOPE, through a board member or online through a link provided on the HOPE Jacksonville Facebook page.
Saturday, Oct. 2
The Nicky Wheeler Memorial Bull Riding is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Proceeds benefit the youth of Cherokee County through scholarships. Tickets can be purchased at Raven Jute, located at 107 E. Commerce Street in Jacksonville, or online at eventbrite. The link is provided on the Nicky Wheeler Memorial Bull Riding Facebook page on a post from Sept. 2. For box seats, contact Haley Beasley at 903-747-7199.
Monday, Oct. 4
A Lone Star Legal Aid attorney and paralegal will be available at the Singletary Memorial Library, 207 E. 6th St. in Rusk, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4. The purpose of their visit is to provide legal aid to persons age 60 and older. Among the services they offer are guardianships, creating trusts, ID theft and debt collection, protection orders, powers of attorney, unlawful nursing home discharge and restoring public benefits. Other dates Lone Star Legal Aid representatives will be available at the library are Nov. 8 and Dec. 6. To schedule an appointment, call 800-354-1889, ext. 1574.
Thursday, Oct. 7
The Cherokee County Conservative Club, previously Cherokee County Republican Club, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Hong Kong Buffet located at 1644 S. Jackson. Brandon Waldens, with Texas Scorecard is the scheduled speaker and will address the amendments to be voted on in the November election. Members and the public are encouraged to attend.
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 8-9
The Jacksonville High School class of 1991 will gather for their 30-year reunion Friday-Saturday, Oct. 8-9. For more information, contact Regina Brown at brow6648@gmail.com. To register for the reunion, find the event online at Eventbrite.
