NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, March 15
The Rusk ISD will conduct its regular monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, March 15. The meeting will be held at the training center, 199 Eagle Drive and can be accessed via Zoom. Contact the administration at (903) 683-5592 for Zoom access information.
Tuesday, March 16
Troup ISD trustees will conduct the regularly scheduled monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at the board room of the administration building, 201 N. Carolina Street.
Saturday, March 20
The Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation is hosting a webinar, “How to Successfully Start and Grow a Home-Based Business,” beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20. The 90-minute online event is free to the public and will provide ideas and resources for running a successful home-based business during the pandemic. To register, visit fdcdc.org and scroll down to Happenings for the link to the webinar, or go directly to eventbrite.com/e/how-to-successfully-start-and-grow-a-home-based-business-tickets-138718449617.
Miles Pike announced special guest artists, The Erwins, will perform at his 14th annual homecoming concert at First Baptist Church in Troup. This nationally known sibling group from east Texas has won a Dove award and are nominated for a Grammy. As everyone needs a little encouragement, all are invited to the special evening of worship beginning at 5 p.m Saturday, March 20. Doors will open at 4 p.m. for seating. A free-will offering will be received.
Thursday, March 25
Citizens of Jacksonville are invited to a State of the City presentation beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at People’s Church, 14089 US 79E. The meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
