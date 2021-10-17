Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Saturday, Oct. 23
The Corner Lot, located at 1030 CR 2120 in Rusk, will host a fall festival 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The event will feature a costume contest, with judging at 5:30 p.m., a dunking booth, games for all ages, prizes, free food and drinks. This month’s featured movie, Hocus Pocus, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Organizers request participants not attend in scary costumes. For more information about The Corner Lot, visit their Facebook page. For questions, call 817-879-0603.
The J Bar C Cowboy Church, located at 9530 FM 855 in Bullard, invites the public to their fall festival 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The event involves food, fun and games. The church can be contacted by phone, 903-894-3473, or email, jbarccc2019@gmail.com. For more information on J Bar C Cowboy Church, visit their Facebook page.
Saturday, Oct. 23 – Saturday, Oct. 30
Cherokee County Master Gardeners will host their annual Scarecrow Trail from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily from Saturday, Oct. 23 through Saturday, Oct. 30, except on Sunday when the trail will be closed. The Scarecrow Trail is located at the Ruth B Nichols Arboretum, 1015 SE Loop 456 in Jacksonville. No scary or gory scarecrows or weapons of any kind will be allowed on display, according to the official rules. Admission is $1 or one canned good per person. The food and proceeds will benefit HOPE-Jacksonville. For questions, call 903-683-5416.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Branded by Christ Cowboy Church, 5592 Hwy 110 in Rusk, is hosting Exceptional Fall Roundup 2021 Sunday, Oct. 24. Church service begins at 10 a.m. with activities to follow. Lunch will be provided. The event will feature horseback riding, activities with farm animals and fall-inspired games. For those who would like a roundup shirt for a special needs cowboy or cowgirl, text participant size to 903-571-7119 by Oct. 15. For more information on Branded by Christ Cowboy Church, visit their website brandedbychristcowboychurch.org, or their Facebook page. The church can be reached by calling 903-969-1426 or via email to brandedbychristcc@gmail.com.
Monday, Oct. 25
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce is organizing the city-wide trunk-or-treat event for Monday, Sat. 25. Beginning at 5 p.m. and continuing until the candy runs out, children and their families are invited to Commerce and Main. Festivities are targeted to toddlers to 12-year-olds. Boogie Butt Productions will provide entertainment. The entrance is located at 205 E. Commerce Street, across the street from Austin Bank. Admission is $1.00 per child and the proceeds will benefit HOPE and the Crisis Center.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Beall Chapel Baptist Church, 1861 S. Jackson St. in Jacksonville, is hosting a fall festival 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. The event will feature games, hot dogs, candy and drinks. Costumes are welcome. Beall Chapel Baptist Church can be reached by phone, 903-586-8415, or email, beallchapelbaptistchurch@gmail.com. For more information on the church, visit beallchapel.com or their Facebook page.
Friday, Oct. 29
Country Place Senior Living, 2120 E. Rusk St., invites the children of Jacksonville to visit from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 for a trick-or-treat event with residents., who look forward to seeing the children in costume.
The Rusk Chamber of Commerce is organizing Scare on the Square, the annual city-wide trick-or-treat event. Children and families are invited to attend, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Participants are asked to enter from Austin Bank, proceeding up Main St. towards 5th Street. The Rusk Public Library will be showing Halloween shows in the meeting room and invite the public to bring their candy and enjoy a show.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Beacon of Light Church of Christ is hosting a fall festival 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The church is located at 1155 Corinth Rd in Jacksonville. The public is invited to attend.
Beacon of Light Church of Christ can be reached by phone, 903-393-8333, or email, beaconoflightcoc@gmail.com.
For more information about the church, visit their Facebook page.
New Life United Pentecostal Church, 825 Bellaire St. in Jacksonville, is hosting a fall festival 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The event will feature games, a chili cook-off, dessert contest, s’mores, bouncy house, face paint and music.
The church can be contacted by phone, 708-548-2897, or by email, nlchurchjacksonvilletx@gmail.com.
Brittany’s Elite Stars Competition Teams will host a fall festival 6-9 p.m. at the KO Indoor Soccer Complex, 1028 CR 4209 in Jacksonville, on Saturday, Oct. 30. The event is to feature face painting, cake walk, candy, games and a spooky maze. Wristbands cost $3 per person.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Central Baptist Church, 1909 E. Rusk St. in Jacksonville, is hosting a harvest fest 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. The event features games, candy, popcorn, a petting zoo, face painting, a bounce house, slide and hay rides. Costumes are welcome, although organizers request participants avoid ghoulish or scary costumes, reminding the public this is a family-friendly event. The donation of a canned good or dry food item is encouraged. Collected items from the food drive will go to HOPE-Jacksonville. For questions, contact the church office at 903-586-2215.
Peoples Church, 14089 US-79 E in Jacksonville, is hosting a trunk-or-treat event 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Area children are invited to come enjoy the themed trunks, lots of candy and music. Chick-fil-A will be present with a special treat, limit one per person while supplies last. The church can be reached by phone, 903-589-2900, or email, info@peopleschurchtx.org. For more information about Peoples Church, visit peopleschurchtx.org or the Peoples Church of Jacksonville, TX Facebook page.
Coptoberfest will take place in front of the Bullard Police Department 6-8p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Police officers will be giving out treats and goodies.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Ruby Ballroom. A variety of vendors, from direct sales to handcrafted items, will have displays of merchandise to assist you with your seasonal needs.
The Jacksonville Garden Club will host a Celebration honoring veterans at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13. The event will be held at the Patriotic Pathway Memorial in Buchner Park and will feature the reading of names of those who have a brick installed along the sidewalk and gun salute. The public is welcome to attend.
Monday, Nov. 15
The annual Holiday in the Country event will take place from 5 until 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15 in downtown Troup. Local businesses remain open extended hours, allowing customers to shop on their way home while enjoying refreshments and getting into the Christmas spirit with holiday music.
