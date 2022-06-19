Is your church hosting a vacation Bible school this summer? Get your VBS and other non-profit organization’s events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Thursday, June 16
The Clinic of HOPE is hosting an open house 2-4 p.m. Thursday, June 16. A ribbon cutting and drawings in a raffle, benefiting the clinic, will be conducted. Come tour the facility and purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a hand crafted quilt or a prize basket. The clinic is located 595 S. Ragsdale. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and can be purchased by contacting Jackie Sessions at 903-625-0924, Kathy Barker at 903-707-7379, or Dr. Elaine Ballard, 469-877-3812. Tickets can also be purchased at the HOPE Center or the Clinic of HOPE.
The Jacksonville Public Library will host family movie night beginning at 5:15 p.m Thursday, June 16. Chili cheese nachos will be served for dinner. For more information on movie night or other library events, contact the library at 903-586-7664 or follow the Jacksonville Public Library Facebook page.
Monday-Wednesday, June 20-22
First Baptist Church in Rusk is hosting vacation Bible school, Spark Studios, 6-9 p.m. nightly Monday-Wednesday, June 20-22. Spark Studios teaches students they are created in Christ and designed for God’s purpose. This program is open to students entering kindergarten through sixth grades. Registration is available online at bit.ly/rfbcvbs2022.
Tuesday, June 21
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St., at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
Sunday, June 26
Woodland Heights Baptist Church invites the public, particularly current and former members, to a homecoming event Sunday, June 26. Worship begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by a barbecue lunch, snowcones, popcorn, bounce houses, games and additional fun. Woodland Heights Baptist Church is located at 273 Hwy 204 in Jacksonville. For more information about the church, visit whbc.jacksonvilletx.org or the Woodland Heights Baptist Church Facebook page.
ONGOING
The Jacksonville Rotary Club meets weekly at noon on Wednesdays at Sadler’s Kitchen, 101 S. Bonner Street. The Rotary maintains a website at jacksonvillerotary.org, and a Facebook page, Jacksonville Texas Rotary.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
THERE’S A BRICK FOR YOU. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The cost is $50 per brick. Interested parties should contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.