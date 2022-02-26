If you have an active warrant and you voluntarily appear in the Rusk, Alto, Cuney or Wells Municipal Court or at the court clerk’s window, in a good faith effort to resolve the citation, you will not be arrested. You will be allowed to set your case for court to speak to a judge, or you can waive your right to trial, plead to the charge, and set up a time-payment plan or request community service in lieu of paying a fine.
In cases of indigence (poverty) or financial hardship, the judge has the authority to lower the amount of the fine or decrease the number of community service hours required, depending on the severity of the defendant’s financial situation. In severe hardship situations the judge may discharge all or part of the fine and court costs, pursuant to article 45.0491, Texas Code of Criminal Procedure.
If you have active warrants with one of these courts, it is either because you failed to appear in court to answer the criminal charges against you, or you were already convicted of the charge and you failed to pay your fine, perform your community service or otherwise failed to comply with the terms of disposition in your case.
If you already have a judgment rendered against you and you have failed to satisfy that judgment, you must either pay the fine and court costs, or ask to be set on the court docket as a “walk in” to ask the judge to place you on a time payment plan or ask the court to allow you to perform community service if you cannot afford to pay the fine and court costs. If you are indigent (poor) and unable to pay your fine or court costs, the Court will listen to your sworn testimony and review other evidence you may present about your financial situation and may offer you different alternatives rather than the payment of your fine, such as allowing you to perform community service. All community service must be pre-approved by the court.
If you have an active arrest warrant for a case in which you have not yet appeared in court there are several ways to get the arrest warrant lifted and recalled. One such option is bail. Bail is a dollar amount that must be posted to have the warrant recalled and allow your release from jail. There are different ways to post bail: by posting cash, a Surety Bond or Personal Bond.
Usually, Personal Bond is not an option since you previously failed to appear in court after promising to do so. However, if you can prove there was a valid reason why you failed to appear in court, the judge may grant a Personal Recognizance (PR) Bond without requiring you to post cash or a surety bond. After you post bail you will get a court setting so that you can appear in court and discuss different options to resolve your case, including your right to Discovery of evidence (even evidence that may help prove your innocence) and your right to a jury or bench trial. A bench trial is a trail before the judge without a jury.
When you appear in court there may be options other than a trial or final judgment, which may include an offer to dismiss the case by completion of a Driver Safety Course; or dismissal of the case upon completion of a deferred disposition/adjudication (probation).
Even if you cannot afford to post bail or pay your fine or court costs, you have the right to request that the Court Clerk put you on the docket to see the judge as a “walk-in” so you can discuss your case and options with the judge or city attorney and explain your situation. All arrest warrants remain active until they are recalled by the judge or until you post bail. Again, if you are indigent and cannot afford to post cash bail or post a surety bond, you can appear before the judge and make a request for Personal Bond.
It is always best to appear in court and take care of your court cases in a timely manner rather than refusing to appear. If you have questions about your case, appear in person or contact the Court at the following: Rusk, 205 Main Street, Rusk, Texas (City Hall), 903-683-2213; Alto, 404 East San Antonio Street, Alto, Texas (City Hall), 936-858-4711; Wells, 293 Rusk Ave., Wells, Texas (City Hall), 936- 867-4615 or Cuney, State Highway 175/County Road 3314 (City Hall); 903-876-4399.
If a warrant or a capias pro fine has been issued, you may be arrested at home, at work or anywhere that law enforcement may find you. If you are stopped while driving, your vehicle may be impounded. If your vehicle is impounded, you are responsible for the towing and storage fees for the vehicle.
It is best not to delay. Contact the court today.
