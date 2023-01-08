Texas weather can batter a home’s roof. Before you replace your roof or make repairs, know how your insurance could help.
Ask your company or agent these questions:
• Replacement cost or actual cash value? When you buy or renew your home insurance policy, ask how they pay for roof damage and replacement. Some policies pay the full cost to repair the roof. This is called replacement cost coverage. Some policies pay less if the roof is older or showing wear. This is called actual cash value coverage.
• Does insurance always cover roof replacement? If your roof is in poor condition, your company might not pay. Ask your company if your policy has roof coverage. If you replace your roof, consider roofing materials resistant to wind, hail, or fire. You might get an insurance discount.
• What’s my deductible? A deductible is what you pay before your company will pay. Your deductible for wind and hail damage might be different from your deductible for other damage. If it is, you could pay more up front for repairs.
• When should I file a claim? You can file a claim if a storm, tree, or something else damages your roof.
Have a question about insurance? Call the Texas Department of Insurance at 800-252-3439 or visit www.tdi.texas.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.