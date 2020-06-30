Whataburger adds Pico de Gallo Burger to summer menu

Just in time for the summer, participating Whataburger restaurants are now offering a Pico de Gallo Burger.
The new burger features two all-beef patties, two slices of pepper jack cheese and topped off with fresh pico de gallo and a new creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce on a toasted five-inch bun.
Whataburger blends fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro and peppers together to make its always-fresh pico de gallo.
Whataburger has locations in Jacksonville, Rusk and Bullard, all located on U.S. Highway 69.
