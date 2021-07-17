New employee Raiven Whatley, Director of Communications and Public Relations, was introduced at the Bullard city council meeting Tuesday, July 13.
Whatley, whose position at Bullard began June 14, has approximately seven years of experience in the communications and marketing field. She came to Bullard from her position with 2020 Companies, an outsourced sales company operating in three countries and serving a variety of clients from Fortune 500 companies to brands in development. Her work at there included experience both in recruiting and marketing.
Whatley earned her BS in Health and Wellness Promotion from Texas State University. She is also a certified wedding planner and certified events manager.
She married Joshua Ryan Allen on March 6 of this year. The couple have two dogs: Bodie and Ally.
A graduate of Bullard High School, Whatley lived in San Marcos and Fort Worth before returning home.
She considers her position with the city her dream job due to her love for Bullard.
“Getting to serve this community every day and being able to aid in the planning of events that I used to frequent makes my heart full,” Whatley stated.
The council approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance and sale of combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation for the purpose of funding a proposed new sewer plant. Council previously approved the publication of intent to issue such certificates during the May meeting.
Council also authorize the closing of Phillips Street, from Main to Emma, for the Fall Fling scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16.
In addition, the Smith and Cherokee County Appraisal District budgets for 2022 and the minutes from the previous meeting were all approved.
The city council held a public hearing on recommendations from the zoning committee regarding amendments to the zoning ordinance. Changes were to the minimum lot size of “R-1A” Single Family Residential District and “R-1B” Single Family Residential District. An amendment to “C-3” Central Business District regarding permitted uses and purpose description was also suggested.
Following the hearing, in which two developers objected to the proposed square footage on the minimum lot size in residential districts, the item was tabled.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Bullard city council is Tuesday, August 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.