NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Thursday, May 6
The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast in Bullard is slated for 6:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6. It will be hosted at Bullard First Baptist Church, 1428 N. Houston Street. Saddlers is catering and Hospitality Health ER is providing a coffee bar. Members of the public are welcome.
The Cherokee County Conservative Club (previous CCTRC) will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Rancho Grande, 705 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. Cherokee County 2nd Judicial Court Judge Chris Day will be guest speaker. Members and the public are encouraged to attend.
A Peer to Peer Meet and Greet, hosted by East Texas Military Veteran Peer Network, is slated 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6. This is an opportunity for military members and their families to meet their local military support system. Organizers request an RSVP from those planning to attend in order to provide an appropriate amount of food. Remote access will also be available via Zoom. To RSVP or to request the Zoom link, contact Bradley Erickson at (903) 721-2078.
Friday-Saturday, May 7-8
The Cherokee Civic Center presents Love, Sex and the IRS by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore. The story of two out of work musicians who room together takes a turn for the comedic when they find out the IRS they’re being investigated after having filed tax returns listing the pair as married. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cherokeetheatre.net.
Sunday, May 9
The Cherokee Civic Center presents Love, Sex and the IRS by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore. The story of two out of work musicians who room together takes a turn for the comedic when they find out the IRS they’re being investigated after having filed tax returns listing the pair as married. The performance begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cherokeetheatre.net.
Tuesday, May 11
The Jacksonville city council will conduct the regular monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, in council chambers at City Hall, 315 S. Ragdale. The meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, a link to which can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
The Bullard city council will conduct regular business beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street. City Hall has reopened to the public for city council meetings which are still available for virtual viewing through the link provided on the City Council page of the Bullard city website, bullardtexas.net.
