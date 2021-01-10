Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Jan. 11
The Troup Library Board will conduct its regular monthly meeting beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, in the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia Street.
The Cherokee County Genealogical Society invites the public to join their next meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11. The meeting will be held via Zoom and can be joined by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYucemtrTMiGdWwWH7yRdSOmdxmy7YM0UV3. The meeting ID is 823 6053 8831. The topic of the meeting is “Beyond the Census: What Else is Out There? NARA Records Online” and will be presented by Jenny Sweeney.
The Cherokee County Genealogical Society maintains a website at sites.rootsweb.com/~txcherok/ and a Facebook page. The organization can be reached by phone at (903) 586-0135.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Cherokee County Commissioner’s Court will meet in regular session beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, in the county Courtroom in the County Courthouse in Rusk.
The city of Troup will hold a public hearing beginning at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Troup City Hall. The subject matter is the submission of an application to the Texas Department of Agriculture for a Texas Community Development Block Grant. Citizens are encouraged to participate in the development of the TxCDBG application and make their views known at the hearing. Persons with disabilities who desire to attend should contact City Hall to arrange for assistance. For more information, contact City Manager Gene Cottle at (903) 842-3128.
The Jacksonville city council will convene for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. in council chambers at city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. The meeting is live-streamed to the city’s YouTube channel, a link to which can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
The Bullard city council will conduct its regularly scheduled monthly business meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. Meetings are held at the city hall, 114 S. Phillips St. and via ZOOM. To join the meeting on ZOOM, go to bullardtexas.net/230/City-Council and use the link provided.
Thursday, Jan. 14
The Rusk city council will meet in regular session beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, in the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street.
Thursday, Jan. 21
For the Love of Nutrition, located at 125 E. 6th Street, is hosting the next B.A.S.H. event sponsored by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce. The Business Associates Social Hour is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
Monday, Jan. 25
The monthly meeting of the Troup city council will be conducted beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25. The meeting will take place at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, located at 102 S. Georgia Street. The meeting will also be held via teleconference.
Friday, Feb. 5
The First Friday Night Dance will take place Friday, Feb. 5, at the Rusk Civic Center located at 555 Euclid Street. Doors open for the monthly Classic Country Western Dance at 6 p.m. Beginning at 7 p.m., the Caddo Creek Band will perform live music. Admission is $5 per person.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
The Jacksonville city council will convene for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. in council chambers at city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. The meeting is live-streamed to the city’s YouTube channel, a link to which can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.