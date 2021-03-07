Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Saturday, March 6
The Cherokee Civic Theatre invites the public to a free forum about the history behind “1601.” Hosted by playwright Dr. Minette Bryant, along with Capitol Records expert, and host of the podcast “Under the Dome,” Rex Burks; this forum will share the true story of the Capitol songwriting contests, how they evolved and how they turned out. The forum is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Cherokee Civic Theatre, 157 W. 5th Street, Rusk.
Monday, March 8
The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is returning to in-person meetings beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, in the Community Room at the Rusk Public library, 207 E 6th St., Rusk, TX 75785. No refreshments will be served. More information about CCGS can be obtained by contacting CCGS representatives via e-mail to ccgs@suddenlink.net or by calling (903) 586-0135 or via regular mail at Post Office Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas, 75766-1332. Further information about CCGS can be found online at the Cherokee County Genealogical Society Facebook page or the CCGS website, cherokeecountygenealogy.com.
Tuesday, March 9
The Jacksonville city council will convene for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, in council chambers at city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. The meeting is live-streamed to the city’s YouTube channel, a link to which can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
The Bullard city council will conduct its regularly scheduled monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the city will conduct the meeting by teleconference. For instructions on joining the meeting, refer to the city’s website at bullardtexas.net.
Saturday, March 13
The Good Samaritan Food Pantry will host a benefit fashion show beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13. The event will take place at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street. Silent auction bids will be accepted on all dresses and gowns, including those for prom, wedding, bride’s maid and mother of the bride and other formals. The dresses will be modeled by local women and girls. Admission for the show is free. Proceeds will benefit the Good Samaritan Food Pantry’s services to families and persons in need, who reside within the Rusk Independent School District.
Saturday, March 20
Miles Pike announced special guest artists, The Erwins, will perform at his 14th annual homecoming concert at First Baptist Church in Troup. This nationally known sibling group from east Texas has won a Dove award and are nominated for a Grammy. As everyone needs a little encouragement, all are invited to the special evening of worship beginning at 5 p.m Saturday, March 20. Doors will open at 4 p.m. for seating. A free-will offering will be received.
Thursday, March 25
Citizens of Jacksonville are invited to a State of the City presentation beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at People’s Church, 14089 US 79E. The meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
