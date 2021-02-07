Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Feb. 8
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony at Jacksonville Care Clinic, 1013 College Ave., at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8. This is also the Grand (re)Opening of the clinic. Social distancing is encouraged and masks are required.
Notice: The February 8 meeting of the Cherokee County Genealogical Society has been cancelled.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
The Jacksonville city council will convene for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. in council chambers at city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. The meeting is live-streamed to the city’s YouTube channel, a link to which can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
The Bullard city council will conduct its regularly scheduled monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the city will conduct the meeting by teleconference. For instructions on joining the meeting, refer to the city’s website at bullardtexas.net.
The Cherokee County Texas Republican Club will meet beginning at 6 p.m on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Singletary Memorial Library, 207 E. 6th Street-Rusk. There will be an election of President, 1st Vice President and 2nd Vice President for the 2021-2022 term. Members will also vote on a permanent monthly meeting place. Both members and the public are encouraged to attend. For more information, call (903) 683-6870 or (903) 586-7555.
Saturday, Feb. 13
The Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair, featuring a number of vendors who create personalized, one-of-a-kind items, will be open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. The fair will be conducted at the Ruby Ballroom, 707 College Street in Jacksonville. Admission is free, but organizers request a canned good or toiletry item be donated for the benefit of the Hwy 69 Mission. For more information, email Kimfelt@icloud.com.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Thursday, Feb. 4, is bulk pick-up day in Troup. To schedule and confirm items will be picked up, contact Republic Services at (903) 586-1449.
Monday, Feb. 22
The Cherokee County Republican Women will meet beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22. The meeting will be hosted at Jacksonville College, 105 BJ Albritton Weatherby Building. The Cherokee County Republican Women maintains a Facebook page, Cherokee County Republican Women – Texas.
