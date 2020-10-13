Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Friday, Oct. 16
QuickVisit Urgent Care, 1602 S. Jackson St, will host an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. The event includes giveaways and free T-shirts. Masks are encouraged and social distancing guidelines will be followed. The clinic will open for business Saturday, Oct. 17.
Saturday, Oct. 17
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will host a “Sweet Treats and Treasures” sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. The sale will be in the gym building at 1920 Beaumont Street, Jacksonville. Baked good, crafts and other items will be available for purchase.
A Taco Trot 5K presented by Southern Multifoods will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Historic Tomato Bowl Stadium. The family-friendly event, beginning at 8:30 a.m., is open to all, and participants will receive a shirt, finishers medal and tacos. Register online at www.active.com, under “Taco Trot 5K.” Fees are $40 adults, and $15 for participants ages 12 and younger. The event is sponsored by iTRI 365, Relay for Life of Cherokee County Texas and Taco Bell/Southern Multifoods Inc.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
The United Methodist Church of Frankston, hosts the Lord’s Acre Harvest Festival, a two-day country store and auction fundraising event. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wedensday, Oct 21, and 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct 24, or when all items are sold. The public is welcome to shop for jams, jellies, canned good, decorative and other items in the Family Life Center, 161 S. Weldon Street at Main Street, Frankston.
Saturday, Oct. 24
The H.O.P.E. Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at 595 S. Ragsdale St. Call (903) 586-7781 upon arrival.
The United Methodist Church of Frankston, hosts the Lord’s Acre Harvest Festival, a two-day country store and auction fundraising event. From 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct 24, or when all items are sold. The public is welcome to shop for jams, jellies, canned good, decorative and other items in the Family Life Center, 161 S. Weldon Street at Main Street, Frankston. An auction begins at 10 a.m. and a nursery will be provided during the auction. Social distancing will be observed and attendees are asked to wear face coverings. For more information, call 9903) 876-2235.
The Rusk KOA will present an evening of family fun, from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at 745 FM 343 East in Rusk. The event, hosted by local musician Michael Knight, features a free concert with Ian Chandler and other artists, along with a potluck meal. Visit KOA.com/campgrounds/Rusk or call (903) 683-6641 for more information.
Scarecrow Trail, presented by Cherokee Master Gardeners, opens 8 a.m.-3 p.m. October 24-31, but is closed on Sunday. The event takes place at Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 1015 SE Loop 456. Admission is one canned good or $1 per person in support of HOPE, Helping Others Pursue Enrichment. Although this event is outdoors, participants are requested to adhere to state mandated social distancing guidelines. The Master Gardeners plant sale is set for 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 only.
Monday, Oct. 26
A drive through soul food dinner fundraiser, presented by Sylvia Mae, is slated from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. The menu consists of chicken spaghetti, tomato and cucumber salad, fried cabbage, cornbread and banana pudding. Meals can be picked up at HOPE, 595 S. Ragsdale Street, Jacksonville. Cost is $15 a plate, or two for $25. Purchase tickets at the HOPE office, 595 S. Ragsdale Street, or online at the “HOPE Jacksonville” Facebook page.
The Cherokee County Republican Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, 1714 E. US 79, Jacksonville. The speaker is Keven Ellis, a Republican from Lufkin currently serving as chair of the State Board of Education. For information on the CCRW, visit the Facebook page Cherokee County Republican Women-Texas.
Friday, Oct. 30
“Scare on the Square” begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, in downtown Rusk. Trick-or-treat around the courthouse square, or visit the haunted law offices at Sinclair & King.
Saturday, Oct. 31
From 3 to 6:30 p.m. All Creatures Rescue & Rehabilitation and Hot Dog Hero will host a Halloween carnival featuring games, animals and food. The event seeks to raise funds for the care and feeding of orphaned wildlife while providing an opportunity for the community to meet the animals in the care of the organization. This family friendly event will be at Wind Dragon Farms, 566 CR 4103, Jacksonville.
Wind Dragon Farms maintains a Facebook page by the same name and can be reached by phone, (903) 570-3238, or by email, winddragonfarms@gmail.com.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Trail to Christ Cowboy Church presents At the Cross Classic Fall Show beginning at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Show Barn, 611 E. Loop 456, Jacksonville. Check-in is 6-8 a.m. There is a $25 entry fee for participants. Buckles for grand champions and plaques for reserves will be awarded. For information, contact Ward McCown at (903) 787-2244.
Saturday, Nov. 21
The Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair, featuring a number of vendors who create personalized, one-of-a-kind items, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Ruby Ballroom, 707 College Street in Jacksonville. For more information, email Kimfelt@icloud.com or text, (903) 268-1598.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Rusk’s Christmas Parade and Miracle on 5th Street kicks off at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, on the downtown square. Plans include a parade, booths, hay rides and other entertainment.
Saturday, Dec. 12
ONGOING
Jacksonville College Library is seeking volunteers to help vacuum books for reshelving. Available times are from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, as well as 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Contact Linda Thomas, (903) 589-7143 or email lthomas@jacksonville-college.edu to learn more.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.cm to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
