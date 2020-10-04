Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce will host Business @ Lunch – County Business, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Central Baptist Church, 1909 E. Rusk St. County Judge Chris Davis is the scheduled speaker. For more information, contact info@jacksonvilletexas.com.
The Cherokee County Texas Republican Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Rusk Public Library meeting room, 206 E. 6th St. Election of President, 1st Vice President and 2nd Vice President for 2021-2022 will be conducted as well as a vote for a permanent place to meet each month.
Members and the public are encouraged to attend. For more information, call (903) 683-6870 or (903) 586-7555.
Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 8-11
Muddin’ for a Cure will take place at River Run ATV Park Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 8-11. The four-day event will include daytime and nighttime treasure hunts, a Crank It Up contest sponsored by Millar Light Bars, live music and a silent auction. The proceeds of the auction will be donated to Angels for the Cure, a non-profit organization that raises money for breast cancer research.
Saturday, Oct. 10
The Lake Striker Trade Days will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lake Striker Resort, 18560 County Road South, in Reklaw. Vendor spaces are available. Email lakestrikerresort@gmail.com to learn more. The event features flea market finds, handmade crafts, jewelry, plants and more as well as an on-site restaurant.
The Original Reklaw Trade Days will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at The Shacks on Main.
Fair on the Square will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, beginning at 9 a.m. in downtown Rusk.
The Gallatin Fall Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Gallatin Community Center. The event will feature barbecue plates/sandwiches prepared by the Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department, basket give-aways, cake walk, Putt-Putt course for kids and a variety of vendors featuring arts, crafts and handmade items. For more information, visit www.gallatintexas.com, email cityofgallatin@yahoo.com, contact Mayor Juanita Cotton at 903-721-7952 or visit the Facebook page “City of Gallatin.” COVID-19 precautions will be observed.
The Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair, featuring a number of vendors who create personalized, one-of-a-kind items, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Ruby Ballroom, 707 College St. in Jacksonville. For more information, email Kimfelt94@icloud.com or text (903) 268-1598.
Friday, Oct. 16
QuickVisit Urgent Care, 1602 S. Jackson St, will host an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. The event includes giveaways and free T-shirts. Masks are encouraged and social distancing guidelines will be followed. The clinic will open for business Saturday, Oct. 17.
Saturday, Oct. 17
A Taco Trot 5K presented by Southern Multifoods will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Historic Tomato Bowl Stadium. The family-friendly event, beginning at 8:30 a.m., is open to all, and participants will receive a shirt, finishers medal and tacos. Register online at www.active.com, under “Taco Trot 5K.” Fees are $40 adults, and $15 for participants ages 12 and younger. The event is sponsored by iTRI 365, Relay for Life of Cherokee County Texas and Taco Bell/Southern Multifoods Inc.
Saturday, Oct. 24
The H.O.P.E. Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at 595 S. Ragsdale St. Call (903) 586-7781 upon arrival.
The Rusk KOA will present an evening of family fun, from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at 745 FM 343 East in Rusk. The event, hosted by local musician Michael Knight, features a free concert with Ian Chandler and other artists, along with a potluck meal. Visit KOA.com/campgrounds/Rusk or call (903) 683-6641 for more information.
Monday, Oct. 26
A soul food dinner fundraiser benefiting the H.O.P.E. Center is slated from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. The drive-thru dinner at 595 S. Ragsdale St. will be prepared by Sylvia Mae Soul Food and features chicken spaghetti, tomato & cucumber salad, fried cabbage, cornbread and banana pudding. Cost is $15 a plate, or two for $25, with tickets available at the H.O.P.E. office and online on the Facebook page “Hope Jacksonville.”
Friday, Oct. 30
“Scare on the Square” begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, in downtown Rusk. Trick-or-treat around the courthouse square, or visit the haunted law offices at Sinclair & King.
Saturday, Nov. 21
The Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair, featuring a number of vendors who create personalized, one-of-a-kind items, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Ruby Ballroom, 707 College St. in Jacksonville. For more information, email Kimfelt94@icloud.com or text (903) 268-1598.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Rusk's Christmas Parade and Miracle on 5th Street kicks off at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, on the downtown square. Plans include a parade, booths, hay rides and other entertainment.
Saturday Dec. 12
The Cherokee Craft & Trade Fair, featuring a number of vendors who create personalized, one-of-a-kind items, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Ruby Ballroom, 707 College St. in Jacksonville. For more information, email Kimfelt94@icloud.com or text (903) 268-1598.
ONGOING
Jacksonville College Library is seeking volunteers to help vacuum books for reshelving. Available times are from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, as well as 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Contact Linda Thomas, (903) 589-7143 or email lthomas@jacksonville-college.edu to learn more.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.cm to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
