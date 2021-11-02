This Halloween weekend many sprites attended the various holiday events throughout the county.
Not too old to celebrate, Country Place Senior Living residents provided sweets to trick-or-treaters, though the method was a little different from the norm. Residents gave out candy through tubes placed in the windows rather than handing out treats directly.
Many providers and volunteers also participated in the event by setting up booths outside or providing candy to help make the event a success. These included At Home Healthcare, Heart to Heart Hospice, Encompass Home Health, Hospice of East Texas, JHS Key Club, Jacksonville Police Department, Jacksonville Fire Department EMS, First United Methodist Church, VCare Pharmacy, Chili's, Heritage Home Health and Hospice and Angels of Care Home Health.
The annual Scare on the Square in Rusk also took place Friday afternoon. Many descended on downtown Rusk to receive their share of sweets. Over 30 businesses and non-profits set up booths around the Square from which to hand out candy to the many costumed kiddos who attended the event.
The Rusk Public Library participated with candy available and Halloween stories being shown in the community room.
Despite a bit of confusion regarding the candy line and the line for the haunted law office, the Chamber believes the event was a success overall.
“There were more businesses and more children than we had anticipated, which was exciting because we still were able to have enough candy,,” said Leilani Sales, General Manager of the Rusk Chamber of Commerce.
While not situated on the Square, All Aboard Nutrition and Salon on Main teamed up to provide some holiday fun, giving out treats in conjunction with Scare on the Square.
Bullard’s annual Coptoberfest took place Halloween night. The police department and surrounding businesses got into the spirit of the holiday and provided goodies to trick-or-treaters.
Many churches and other organizations also held events throughout the weekend in order to provide plenty of treats, without the tricks.
