Wild fire risk throughout the state increases

The Texas A&M Forestry Service has issued a news release warning Texans about the increasing dangers of forest fires throughout the state.
The release indicates that areas of extremely dry vegetation are expanding, which is increasing the potential for wildfire activity in populated areas.
According to the report, dry air will persist over the state through the weekend, contributing to increased rates of drying vegetation.
The critically dry vegetation will cause wildfires to burn more intensely, making the wildfires more resistant to control. The report went on to say that in highly populated areas, there is an elevated risk of human-caused wildfires.
Areas of particular concern are the Hill Country and between Waco and New Braunfels, along Interstate 35.
According to Texas A&M Forest Service Chief of Fire Operations Les Rogers, state wildland firefighters have been extremely busy responding to the increase in wildfire activity across the state.
Numerous out-of-state resources are currently in Texas working together with state personnel to contain wildfires that are burning statewide.
