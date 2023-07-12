The Bureau of Land Management will hold a two-day wild horse and burro event July 14-15 at the CMC Barn 1 at the Angelina County Expo, in Lufkin.
The event begins at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, and will feature 120 animals for adoption. Adoptions will take place from 12 to 6 p.m. July 14, and Saturday 8 a.m. until noon, June 15.
As part of the program’s efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, BLM now offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. This incentive will be offered for every animal in Lufkin.
On July 26, 2021, BLM announced additional steps to secure the health and safety of animals through the Adoption Incentive Program, including conducting inspections of wild horses and burros within six months of the adoption date.
Animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses along with burros that once roamed free on public lands in the west. BLM periodically removes excess animals from the range to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources. The Adoption and Sale Program is essential for achieving these important management goals.
Since 1973, BLM has placed more than 280,000 of these animals in approved homes across the country.
BLM staff will approve applications onsite. To qualify:
• Applicants must be at least 18 years old with no record of animal abuse.
• Homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water and shelter.
• Corral fence must meet height requirements:
◦ Adult horses - 6 feet
◦ Yearlings - 5 feet
◦ Burros - 4.5 feet
• Trailers must be stock type, covered, with swing gates and sturdy walls/floors.
BLM staff will be on hand to provide more information and assist with the short application process.
The George H. Henderson Arena is located at 1200 Ellen Trout Drive, Lufkin.
For more information, call 866-468-7826 or visit www.blm.gov.
About BLM
The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.
