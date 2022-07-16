With triple digit heat and minimal rainfall forecasted for Northeast Texas, increased wildfire risk remains. Extreme drought is encroaching, on the region as indicated on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drought monitor. Statewide, the Texas A&M Forest Service has responded to over 100 wildfires that burned over 17,000 acres just in this month.
Burning in grass can spread and grow extremely fast. The Texas A&M Forest Service advises residents that one of the main causes of grass fires is driving and parking over tall, dry grass. The exhaust and catalytic converter on your vehicle can ignite the grass they come in contact with.
The forest service suggests the following when driving during high fire weather conditions:
• Avoid parking or driving in grass when possible
• Stay on designated roads and trails
• Park on asphalt when parking on the side of the road
• Do your part, don’t let a wildfire start
Additionally, the service recommends avoiding driving and/or parking in tall, dry grass. The catalytic converter is located underneath your vehicle and may start wildfires if exposed to dry vegetation. Catalytic converters operate between 550-1600° F and can reach 2000° F if the engine is not running properly.
For forecast fire danger, burn bans and other information, visit ticc.tamu.edu.
Other resources include TAMFS predictive services website, tfsweb.tamu.edu/PredictiveServices, and Facebook page, facebook.com/predictiveservices, as well as the TAMFS wildfire prevention website, tfsweb.tamu.edu/PreventWildfire.
