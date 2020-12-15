Texas was once a self-governing country for a brief period from March 2, 1836, when it declared independence from Mexico, until Dec. 29, 1845, when Texas was admitted as the 28th state of the Union.
The goal of the Texas Nationalist Movement, organized in 2005, is to once again establish Texas as an independent nation. Their mission, as stated on their website, is to “secure and protect the political, cultural and economic independence of Texas.”
Some may view a Texas exit, or TEXIT, from the United States as an impossibility considering Texas has been a part of the US for 175 years. Furthermore, TNM appears to have made little or no tangible progress in its mission to “secure” the “independence of Texas.” However, this may be the year for that to change.
On Tuesday, Dec. 8, State Representative Kyle Biedermann announced, via Facebook, that he is committed to filing legislation that would “allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation.”
Quoting from Article 1 Section 2 of the Texas Constitution, Biedermann wrote:
“All political power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their benefit. The faith of the people of Texas stands pledged to the preservation of a republican form of government, and, subject to this limitation only, they have at all times the inalienable right to alter, reform or abolish their government in such manner as they may think expedient.”
While this may appear to be a positive move towards the TNM goal, there are no guarantees that Biedermann’s proposed referendum will receive a vote, much less confirmation.
The TNM website itself mentions three previous attempts to pass legislation that would give Texans a vote on independence.
The first effort was in 2011 when Leo Berman agreed to file the TNM’s draft legislation. Unfortunately for the movement, Speaker of the House Joe Straus threatened to kill all of Berman’s other bills if he did, according to the website. Berman withdrew his support.
The second attempt was in 2013. TNM hosted a rally on the opening day of the legislature which resulted in a meeting with former Lt. Governor David Dewhurst about the bill. According to the website, Dewhurst agreed to work with TNM to explore the possible filing of TNM legislation. Once again, support evaporated when Dewhurst tried to involve then Attorney General Greg Abbot. Abbot, citing his run for governor, declined to participate.
The last bid for legislative action came in that same session when State Representative James White attempted to file the TNM bill. According to the TNM website, the Lege Council stripped the vote language from the bill, transforming it into House Concurrent Resolution 77. Even though the bill eventually died in committee, 11 representatives had signed on in support.
“The relationship between Texas and the federal union has become untenable, unsustainable and unfixable,” TNM President Daniel Miller stated in his announcement of the filing of the Texas Independence Referendum Act by Representative Biedermann. “The people of Texas have indicated in ever-increasing numbers that they no longer want to be governed by unelected federal bureaucrats or inept politicians whose concern for the real challenges faced by Texans is limited to raiding our paychecks for tax money or campaign cash.”
According to polls cited by Miller, a majority of Republican and independent voters held the belief that Texas would be better off as an independent nation in 2009. By 2014, a majority of Texas Republicans along with over one-third of Democrats thought Texas should become an independent nation.
With the increasing interest in an independent Texas, Miller believes Texans should be allowed to vote on the issue.
The Texas Nationalist Movement claims 387,595 declared supporters. However, that is a mere 1.3 percent of the 29.9 million people usapopulation.org estimates currently populate the state. Of course, the amount of undeclared support cannot be measured.
The 87th Texas legislative session begins Jan. 12, 2021.
To read The Texas Independence Referendum Act that the Texas Nationalist Movement proposes, or for more information on TNM, visit the organization’s website at tnm.me.
To read the announcement by State Representative Kyle Biedermann, visit his Facebook page.
For information on the Texas legislature, visit capitol.texas.gov.
