The Windmill Cafe on the Square, located at 270 S. Commerce St. in Frankston, joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. The cafe was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, March 16.
The Windmill Cafe serves breakfast, lunch and supper. The eatery features southern cooking and barbecue, with daily blue plate specials. Call-in orders and curbside pickup are available for the customer’s convenience. Online orders can be placed through the link on the cafe’s Facebook page, or by going directly to toasttab.com/windmillcafeonthesquare/v3.
The Windmill Cafe can be reached by calling 903-876-9000 or through Facebook messenger.
