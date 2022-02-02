The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cherokee County and surrounding areas effective midnight tonight through 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
A wintry mix of precipitation should begin falling by the overnight hours tonight. Motorists should expect driving conditions to quickly deteriorate.
Wintry precipitation is expected to continue throughout the day on Thursday with some accumulation of ice up to one-tenth of an inch, which will make driving extremely hazardous. Some light snow accumulations cannot be ruled out during this time frame.
Elevated roadways, such as bridges and overpasses, could develop slick spots which could result in black ice and be difficult to detect at night.
Although this advisory expires at 6 p.m. Thursday, lingering precipitation remains possible. Given already wet surfaces, roads may thaw and freeze into the weekend. This will continue making driving hazardous, potentially into Saturday.
For information on up-to-date road conditions, visit drivetexas.org.
