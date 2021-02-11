Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tyler, Jacksonville, Rusk areas until noon Fri.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Thursday afternoon for a portion of East Texas that includes the Tyler-Jacksonville-Rusk corridor.
This advisory is set to expire at noon on Friday.
Periodic light freezing rain is expected, with ice accumulations from just a light glaze up to a tenth of an inch possible.
The potentially hazardous conditions are expected to primarily impact elevated surfaces such as roads, bridges, trees and power lines.
The weather service warns that these conditions could impact the morning commute on Friday in some areas.
Cold air is continuing to make its way in the Four States Region from the north and northwest.
Much of East Texas is expected to ream above freezing, except for an area just south of Interstate 20, where temperatures will be near freezing.
