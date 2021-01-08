The National Weather Service – Shreveport has issued a weekend forecast indicating possible snow and snow/rain mix.
Beginning Sunday, Jan. 10, an upper-level low digging through the Four Corners region will be situated over the New Mexico-Texas state lines. This low will quickly close off as it moves east into the Texas Panhandle and will continue its path eastward along the Texas-Oklahoma state line through Monday.
Precipitation in association with this low will begin to move into portions of deep east Texas by early Sunday morning. Precipitation may begin as a rain/snow mix for portions of east Texas Sunday morning, transitioning to all rain late in the morning and into the early afternoon hours.
High temperatures on Sunday will range from the lower to mid 40s across the area.
Snow is possible in the late afternoon and early evening house, mixing in with the ongoing showers across portions of the area, with an eventual transition back to all snow as temperature continue to drop during the overnight hours.
The overall consensus of snowfall amounts put much of the are in the one to three inch range with higher amounts generally along and south of I-20.
Precipitation will come to an end from west to east by Monday afternoon. Temperatures on Monday will generally range from the lower to mid 40s across the area. Temperatures Monday night will drop into the mid to upper 20s. This could bring problems to travel conditions as any lingering wet roads or melting snow will quickly freeze on the roadways Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will rebound quickly on Tuesday, with afternoon highs reaching the lower 50s across the area. This will kick off a warming trend towards the middle of next week with highs returning to more seasonable temperatures that will continue into the weekend.
