The Cherokee District WMA met Tuesday, Oct. 13, after previous meetings had been delayed due to the Corona virus. We wore masks and practiced social distancing by sitting cordially apart.
First Baptist Church in Maydelle hosted the meeting with 16 members, two ministers and two visitors. President Cindy Allen, Cornerstone BC, Jacksonville, called the meeting to order; the motto was recited by the group and Gale Owens of FBC, Maydelle, welcomed everyone. Second Vice-President Nancy Washburn, Cornerstone BC, Jacksonville, presented the Bible verse for the new year, “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.” (1 Peter 5:7) We sang the WMA song, “Called,” accompanied by recorded music. Karan Bingham & Gale Owens led in a congregational song accompanied by Norma Greenlee, FBC, Maydelle. Bro. Rusty Sherma, pastor, FBC Maydelle, sang a special in song, “Days of Elijah.” Karan Bingham, FBC, Maydelle, introduced the guest speaker, Linda Lesniewski from Tyler. She spoke on casting our cares on Jesus, referring to 1 Peter 5:7, 10-11.
There was no old business. After the approval of the minutes and treasurer’s report, new business consisted of providing cookies for Jacksonville College students during their November finals week; a tentative date set for Monday, Nov. 16. Plans for providing a meal for the BMA Seminary’s “Oxford Tuesday” on Tuesday, Nov. 10, were discussed with several ladies providing the meat and sides.
President Allen distributed the names of the BMA of Texas missionaries, asking the group to show our support by sending them encouragement cards.
Nancy Washburn gave the words of appreciation to the host church.
Alicia Johnson, FBC, Maydelle, read the prayer requests that had been filled out as the ladies came in, and Rosemary Hallum, Afton Grove Baptist Church, prayed for the requests and dismissed the meeting.
The host church provided goodies bags and bottled water to the ladies as they left.
The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Mt. Selman Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.