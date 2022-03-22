Brenda L. Dominy is the second honoree chosen by Women with Purpose to spotlight in their “Women Who Made History” series.
Dominy was the second elected and the longest serving female judge in Cherokee County. She is currently in her sixth term as Justice of the Peace for Cherokee County Precinct 1, serving 24 years. Dominy recently ran for reelection, with no opposition on the ballot, thus ensuring a seventh term, which begins January 2023.
“I take pride in being the longest serving female judge in our county,” Dominy said. “I truly love this county and the people who live here.”
She encourages anyone with a desire to make a difference and possibly impact someone’s life in a positive way to run for public office.
Dominy served as a deputy county clerk before running for the office of Justice of the Peace. After Judge Archie Cook announced his intention to retire, Judge Polly Kite asked her to consider running for the office. Three men also ran for the position. She survived three elections – primary, run-off and general – to become Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace.
“The duties carried out by a Justice of the Peace can be challenging,” Dominy said. “Many times I whisper a little prayer for guidance.”
Being a Justice of the Peace is a full-time occupation for which one is on call 24 hours a day, according to Dominy. However, when she can find spare time, she enjoys bass fishing with her husband Earl Dominy and spending time with her family. She has one son, Jeremy Woodruff, and one grandson, Dawson Woodruff.
In addition to her duties as Justice of the Peace, Dominy also serves on the Cherokee County Teachers Federal Credit Union Board and is an active member of the Justice of the Peace & Constable Association of Texas.
