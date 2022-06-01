Cherokee County Women with Purpose honored three women during February, Women’s History Month. The theme for this year’s honorees was “Women Who Made History.”
Each of the three women honored in February more recently received additional recognition when Regina Brown, a Women with Purpose committee member, presented them with certificates from the office of Governor Gregg Abbott.
The three honorees included N. Sue Alexander, Julie Boren-Huesser and Brenda L. Dominy.
Alexander was a pioneer, both in Jacksonville and within her own family. She was the first Black elementary school secretary in the Jacksonville Independent School district and the first Black secretary to work in the JISD Administration Office. She made history within her family when she became the first among her kinfolk to visit Israel on a Holy Land Tour.
Boren-Huesser, a lawyer with offices in Jacksonville and Rusk, was spotlighted for both her professional and community involvement. She is currently a member of both the Jacksonville and Rusk Chambers of Commerce.
Dominy, the third honoree, was nominated due to her career as a Justice of the Peace in Cherokee County. She holds the record as the longest-serving female judge and was only the second elected to the position.
