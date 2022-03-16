The Cherokee County Women with Purpose Committee chose to honor four specific women during Women’s History Month. Julie Boren-Huesser is the second to be spotlighted in this Women Who Made History series.
Boren-Huesser practices law and has offices, Julie Boren, PLLC, located in Jacksonville and Rusk. A member of the Texas State Bar, Boren-Huesser has served as the President of the Cherokee County Bar Association since 2021. She is a member of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyer Association, Texas Trial Lawyers Association, Texas Young Lawyers Association, National Organization of Social Security Claimants Representatives and the American Bar Association.
In addition to these professional organization memberships, Boren-Huesser has served on several community committees and boards. She previously served as on the Hondo Independent School District School Board and was a member of the Hondo Educational Foundation. Since returning to East Texas she has become a part of both Rusk and Jacksonville Chambers of Commerce.
Boren-Huessen said she has always wanted to help all that needed assistance in any way possible.
“I truly believe we are all here for a reason and can make a difference. God has a plan and walks with us when we stay humble and believe,” she said. “As humans we can fall down, make mistakes and not know exactly what to do at all times, but what makes a difference is how we respond.”
Boren-Huessen is a 1997 graduate of Rusk High School. She received her Bahcelors of Arts from Stephen F. Austin State University in 2000 and her Juris Doctorate from Oklahoma city University School of Law in 2005.
Boren-Huessen is the daughter of Ronald Boren and Jan Thomson Evans. She is married to Cody Strube and has three children, Jace, Jagger and Jillian.
Julie said all women can be extraordinary women by leading by example, living with purpose and inspiring others to do more.
