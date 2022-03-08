Cherokee County Women with Purpose have chosen to honor “Women Who Made History” during March, Women’s History Month, with the hopes of celebrating these women for their gifts, talents and hard work on behalf of the community and to showcase these phenomenal local women.
The Women with Purpose is composed of local women that volunteer to serve on a committee who annually identify women to be recognized based on the criteria for that year’s chosen theme. Due to an uptake in COVID-19 numbers in Cherokee County within the last nine months, the committee was unable to meet and plan a Women’s History Luncheon, but still chose to showcase local women that have impacted the community throughout the years by submitting their information to the Progress.
N. Sue Alexander is the first of the nominees to be showcased as a “Woman Who Made History.”
Alexander currently serves as the associate pastor and Minister of Christian Education at New Fellowship Christian Church in Palestine. She serves with Senior Pastor Johnathan B. Strange.
A native of Jacksonville, Alexander graduated with honors from Fred Douglass High School and became a licensed cosmetologist. She attended the Tyler School of Business and received an Associate of Arts in Biblical Studies from Tyndale Bible College. For 15 years she taught Precept Inductive Bible Study Classes.
After 30 years of service to Jacksonville Independent School District, Alexander retired from the position of Curriculum Secretary. She made history as the first Black elementary school secretary in the district and the first Black secretary to work in the Jacksonville ISD Administration Office.
Alexander has earned numerous certificates of appreciation and achievement. A few of these include:
• Lifetime Achievement Award from Texas Christian Missionary Fellowship
• Certificate of Merit from Uniquely You and the Leadership Institute of America
• Certificate of Recognition from the International Bible Reading Association, in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer, Washington, D.C.
• Employee of the Month from Jacksonville ISD
She is married to Elder Vernell Alexander with whom she has three children, Greg Alexander, Ramona Alexander Walden and N. Craig Alexander. She has six grandchildren; LaDonald Ratray Alexander, Bre-Anna Raquel Alexander, Sterling Alexander Walden, Raquel Alexandria Walden, Nia Cymone Alexander and Nixon Cole Alexander.
Making history within her family, Alexander was the first among her kin to visit Israel on a Holy Land Tour, something she characterized as an adventure of a lifetime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.