Workforce Solutions East Texas offers two virtual job fairs, targeting individuals seeking employment in law enforcement and healthcare.
"Workforce Solutions East Texas is proud of and honored to support our law enforcement, first responders, and healthcare partners. A significant portion of our support is by helping the next generation prepare to take their place in the defense of our community. Join us to explore your latest opportunities to step forward, even as we combat this national pandemic. COVID hasn’t stopped the need for heroes in many uniforms in their efforts to reclaim our communities. Whether in the ER, the squad car, or riding an engine, our partners are putting in long shifts. They need you to step up and step in. Our virtual hiring event is one more way, together, we’re improvising, adapting, and overcoming," said ETCOG's Director of Workforce and Economic Development, Doug Shryock.
The job fair for law enforcement is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
The healhcare focused event is slated for 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
The live events feature online chats which directly connect job seekers with organizations from the comfort and convenience of home, office, smartphone or tablet.
To participate, create an account and complete the registration form. Then view the information about participating organizations and opportunities. Log in and join from any device and connect with representatives for one-on-one chats.
To view a virtual event guide or register for either the law enforcement or healthcare virtual job fairs, visit easttexasworkforce.org/virtual-job-fairs.
