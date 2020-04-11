As the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to unfold, we want to assure East Texas job seekers that we continue to serve our customers and community during our temporary public office closures. To aid individuals whose employment has been affected by COVID-19, Workforce Solutions East Texas staff will begin facilitating new live Workforce Readiness Workshops daily at 11 AM through Zoom. The workshops launched today, and are currently scheduled each weekday through April 20th, with the exception of Good Friday. We invite all East Texas job seekers to register and join us for free, informative virtual workshops. Webinar topics include:
Resilience in the COVID-19 Pandemic
TWC COVID-19 Resources
Navigating WorkInTexas.com
Best Strategies for Remote Work
Introduction to Career Edge
Resume Writing
Interview Tools and Tips, and more!
Registration is needed to attend a virtual workshop. If customers are unable to attend real-time, all webinar recordings will be uploaded to our website for playback. Customers may RSVP or watch webinar recordings at www.easttexasworkforce.org/virtual-webinars-for-job-seekers.
To seek assistance or for questions, please contact our Career Advisers at 1-844-ETWORKS. For media inquiries, contact WSET Centers Director, Mary Ann Rojas at (903) 561.8131.
About Workforce Solutions East Texas
It is the mission of the Workforce Solutions East Texas Board to improve the quality of life in this area through economic development by providing a first-class workforce for present and future businesses. The Board works in partnership with chief elected officials of the region and is the primary source of local workforce policy.
The Workforce Solutions East Texas Board is one of 28 local Workforce Solutions Boards located throughout the state. The board serves Henderson, Van Zandt, Rains, Wood, Upshur, Camp, Marion, Harrison, Panola, Gregg, Rusk, Cherokee, Anderson and Smith counties. The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) serves as the administrating agency of the Workforce Solutions East Texas Board. www.easttexasworkforce.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.