Workforce Solutions East Texas announces approximately 40 temporary positions to hire under the National Dislocated Worker Grant. DWGs are discretionary grants awarded by the Secretary of Labor under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The grants provide resources to eligible applicants to respond to large, unexpected layoff events causing significant job losses. This funding is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to expand capacity to serve dislocated workers, including military service members, and meet the increased demand for WIOA employment and training services. The overall purpose of the grant is to reemploy laid-off workers and enhance their employability and earnings.
The positions available are 10-week temporary employment opportunities to assist with clean-up and recovery efforts when an area is impacted by a disaster. The following positions are available to apply for in East Texas:
- Contact Tracers - $15/hr in Tyler
WSET, in conjunction with the Texas Department of State Health Services will hire, train and supervise a team working remotely to support DSHS and local health departments to perform COVID-19 contact tracing activities statewide.
Requirements: Previous medical experience, drug and background check. Bilingual a plus.
- Process Assistant - $11/hr in Tyler
Responsible for providing support for all areas of the manufacturing process related to kits to be used for COVID-19 testing. Duties include accurately labeling tubees that define viral transport medium, filling tubes with appropriate amount of packaging and preparing shipments daily, and moving and transporting supplies as needed.
- Screener Concierge - $12.31/hr in Longview, Tyler, Jacksonville, Athens, Overton and Lindale
Positions available at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler responsible for acknowledging the arrival and departure of patients, visitors, customers, employees and faculty. Will be responsible for conducting appropriate access determination (temperature check, access questions, etc.). Will ensure campus health restrictions are observed, providing a safe environment for faculty, patients and visitors.
Requirements: Nicotine and drug test, background check.
-Public Sanitation - $11.25/hr in Longview, Kilgore and Tyler
Cleaning and wiping windows, doors, walls, closets and fixtures in classrooms, public areas and hallways. Will be responsible for cleaning toilets and mirrors, counters, emptying trash, mopping floors, vacuuming carpets and performing other duties as assigned.
Interested appliants may contact WSET staff member Dana Welch, (903) 500-7154, for assistance or may apply online at easttexasworkforce.org/apply. Applicants need to enter COVID-19 and the position of interest in block G of the application. Anyone seeking employment opportunities should contact their local Workforce Solutions East Texas center for assistance.
Jacksonville College Norman Library, 105 BJ Albritton Dr., is an Access Point partner with Workforce Solutions East Texas offering a resource area where job seekers can register for WorkInTexas.com and receive other assistance. The area is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The library can be reached by calling (903) 589-7111.
