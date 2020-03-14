Workforce Solutions East Texas announces a mass hiring event open to the public on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The event, entitled “Windows to Opportunity,” will be held in Marshall, Longview, Tyler, Athens, Palestine, Henderson, Gilmer, Emory and Jacksonville at the Workforce Solutions East Texas locations listed below from 1 PM to 4 PM. Each location will host a variety of employers to give job seekers the opportunity to obtain a direct hire, work experience, on-the-job training and/or job shadowing. Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes.
“Workforce Solutions East Texas continues to serve our regional employers by providing the critical component to their production: qualified and energetic people with a strong Texas work ethic! If that’s you, or you’re looking for your next outstanding performer, join us. We have the people, the resources, and the expertise you both need to create lasting careers!” said Dr. Robert Haberle, Chairman, Workforce Solutions East Texas Board.
Hiring Events will be held at the following locations:
ATHENS
Workforce Solutions East Texas - Athens
205 N. Murchison, Suite 101 Athens, TX
HENDERSON
Workforce Solutions East Texas Mobile Center
Located in the Tractor Supply Parking Lot
2307 US Hwy 79 Henderson, Texas
JACKSONVILLE
Workforce Solutions East Texas – Jacksonville Access Point
Jacksonville College Library
104 Albritton, Jacksonville, TX
LONGVIEW
Workforce Solutions East Texas – Longview
2430 S. High St. Longview, TX
PALESTINE
Workforce Solutions East Texas - Palestine
Palestine Mall
2000 S. Loop 256, Suite 18 Palestine, TX
TYLER
Workforce Solutions East Texas – Tyler
4100 Troup Hwy Tyler, TX
To view a list of the participating employers and positions
available, visit www.easttexasworkforce.org/windows-to-opportunity. For more information, contact WSET Centers Director, Mary Ann Rojas at (903) 561.8131.
About Workforce Solutions East Texas
It is the mission of the Workforce Solutions East Texas Board to improve the quality of life in this area through economic development by providing a first-class workforce for present and future businesses. The Board works in partnership with chief elected officials of the region and is the primary source of local workforce policy. The Workforce Solutions East Texas Board is one of 28 local Workforce Solutions Boards located throughout the state. The board serves Henderson, Van Zandt, Rains, Wood, Upshur, Camp, Marion, Harrison, Panola, Gregg, Rusk, Cherokee, Anderson and Smith counties. The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) serves as the administrating agency of the Workforce Solutions East Texas Board.
