Workforce Solutions East Texas (WSET) is pleased to announce its first in-person hiring events since 2020, to be held this month in Tyler and Longview.
For the last 14 months, all WSET hiring events have been held virtually using an online video and chat platform. The upcoming "Recharge, Reset, and Reemploy East Texas" hiring events will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, at the Workforce Solutions office in Tyler, and from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at the Holiday Inn Infinity Center in Longview.
"We are anticipating a big crowd of job seekers for our first in-person job fair since February 2020. Thirty-six employers will be at our job center with plenty of quality jobs to offer. We look forward to seeing you on Thursday, July 15th," said Workforce Centers Director Mary Ann Rojas.
Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress, bring an updated resume, and be prepared for on-site interviews.
For hiring event details, including participating employers, and for information on two virtual hiring events scheduled in August, visit easttexasworkforce.org/hiring-events.
