Workforce Solutions East Texas will host an in-person hiring event in Longview on July 29, partnered with approximately 50 employers. For the last fourteen months, WSET hiring events have been held virtually using an online video and chat platform. This month, in-person hiring events have been resumed, with the first being held in Tyler last week with over 100 attendees.
Longview's "recharge, reset and reemploy East Texas" hiring event will occur on Thursday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Infinity Center.
"If you're tired of everything that has to do with the pandemic and COVID, and you've been cooped up for a year, and you're ready to get back into the workforce, have we got a deal for you," said Workforce Solutions East Texas Board Chairman, Dr. Robert Haberle. "Workforce Solutions East Texas is putting on a number of job fairs and hiring events, and we have employers that want to put you back to work. If you're ready to make that move, be assured, there is somebody that's looking for you. Come out to one of our job fairs, get hooked up with an employer, and get your career started!"
Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress, bring an updated resume, and be prepared for on-site interviews.
To view the list of employers who will be at the event, along with other hiring event details and upcoming job fairs, by visiting https://www.easttexasworkforce.org/hiring-events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.