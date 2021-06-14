Workforce Solutions East Texas (WSET) is pleased to announce its workforce centers will fully open to the public and no longer require an appointment starting on June 14. WSET has primarily served clients virtually throughout COVID-19 and began offering in-person services by appointment in June 2020. The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. The Longview Workforce Center has moved recently and is temporarily operating in our Mobile Workforce Center parked at the Kilgore College-Longview campus.
"Our appointment calendars have been full, and job seekers are getting back to work," said WSET Center Director Mary Ann Rojas. "We are grateful to our community for supporting us throughout the year and so thankful to be able to turn the locks, open the doors, and greet our customers at 8 a.m. on June 14th. "
"East Texas has been through a brutal 2020 of COVID. Right now, East Texas employees need training, skills, and child care. East Texas employers need people who are ready to work. We can provide the first. Our friends and neighbors are the second. Together we can rebuild our economy. Whether you want a new job or a stronger career, join us to launch a new and better 2021," said WSET Executive Director Doug Shryock.
What services does Workforce Solutions provide for job seekers?
• Job listings and referrals
• Resume assistance
• Veterans services
• Community resource information
• Child care information
• Copier, fax machine, telephone, and computer access
• Internet access
• Labor market information
• Career exploration and planning
• GED information & referral
• Job search workshops
• Occupational training information
• Access to Vocational Rehabilitation and other partners
We assist businesses at every stage of their workforce needs:
• On-site recruiting
• Interviewing and hiring
• Job Fairs
• Internet-based job postings
• Assistance with customized skill training
• Wage and labor market information
• Employee layoff assistance
Assistance is available to veterans, individuals with disabilities, and people who have been dislocated from a job. Details on workforce center locations and service hours can be viewed at www.easttexasworkforce.org/locations.
