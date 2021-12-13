The 206 military personnel buried at Jarratt Cemetery will be honored at 11 a.m Saturday, Dec. 18, as wreaths are laid at their graves. Participation at this Jacksonville cemetery, as part of the National Wreaths Across America Day, is coordinated by Laura Mullenax.
Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington national Cemetery and 2,500 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad, honoring service members from the Revolutionary War to present day conflicts, according to the organization’s website.
The motto of Wreaths Across America is Remember, Honor and Teach. The organization remembers the fallen, honors those who serve and teach children the value of freedom.
“The WAA program was started in 2020 at Jarratt Cemetery by my family to honor our family service members,” Mullenax stated.
The ceremony at Jarratt Cemetery will begin with the placement of eight ceremonial wreaths, on each for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Cost Guard, Merchant Marines, Space Force and POWs. Wreaths are sponsored by donations from individuals and groups and will be placed by both military personnel and veterans, along with private individuals, according to Mullenax.
The Jacksonville Marine Corps League will be present at the event. Sean Dickey is scheduled to sing the National Anthem and Ron Odom will conduct the service from the Wreaths Across America script.
Other cemeteries that participate in Wreaths Across America include Rusk, Frankston, Palestine, Henderson and Tyler.
For more information on Wreaths Across America or to sponsor a wreath, visit wreatsacrossamerica.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.