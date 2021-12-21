Laura Mullenax coordinated a local event of Wreaths Across America at Jarratt Cemetery, joining over 2,700 participating locations on the National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom, according to wreathsacrossamerica.org.
The ceremony at Jarratt Cemetery went forward despite the rain. Mullenax said she doesn’t postpone the event due to weather because service members served without regard to the weather.
Ron Odem served as emcee of the event. He stated that the freedoms we enjoy do not come without a price.
“Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear. We can worship as we see fit. We can raise our children to believe as we do. We are free to vote for the leaders of our choosing. And, we have the right to succeed and we have the right to fail at whatever endeavor we wish to pursue,” Odom said.
A quote from President Ronald Reagan was also shared.
“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”
As part of the ceremony, the Jacksonville Marine Corps League provided a rifle salute and the playing of TAPS.
Eight ceremonial wreaths were placed specifically in honor of each of the military branches of the United States; Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and Space Force, as well as in honor of all prisoners of war and those declared missing in action.
Before handing out the remaining wreaths, Mullenax gave instructions to the volunteers saying everyone dies twice; first, when they take their last breath, and second, the last time their names are spoken. She advised those laying the wreaths to do so and then say the name of the veteran and “We honor you and thank you for your service.”
She also noted that if any veteran’s grave was marked with a Star of David, to respect the Jewish religious traditions and lay nothing on the grave.
Those gathered for the event then placed wreaths, a total of 46, and carnations at the graves of the veterans.
Edith Fudge, one of the volunteers who braved the rain for the event, was there with her two granddaughters, ages 18 and 16. She attended the event because she has family who served and are serving, she believes everyone should be remembered and she said she felt honored to participate.
Despite her goal to lay a wreath at every veteran’s grave, there were not enough wreaths for all 206 veterans buried at Jarratt Cemetery, due to lack of sponsorship.
“I would like everyone to have a wreath,” Mullenax said.
This is, however, only the second year for a Wreaths Across America ceremony at this location.
“The WAA program was started in 2020 at Jarratt Cemetery by my family to honor our family service members,” Mullenax stated.
Mullenax hopes interest will grow and there will be more coordinators to cover additional cemeteries in the Jacksonville area.
For more information on Wreaths Across America, their programs or to sponsor a wreath; visit wreatsacrossamerica.org.
