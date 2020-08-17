CHEROKEE COUNTY – A Palestine man died in a one-vehicle accident Saturday evening, several miles outside Jacksonville.
Xavier Roshad Oliver, 21, was pronounced at the scene by Cherokee County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Judge Brenda Dominy, and taken to Mercy-McGowan Funeral Home in Jacksonville, said DPS Sgt. Jean Dark.
At 8 p.m. Aug. 15, troopers responded to the crash around five miles northeast of Jacksonville.
A preliminary report indicated that Oliver was driving a 2000 Buick Lucerne, traveling north along County Road 3108 when, when for an unknown reason, veered to its left and went off the road into the west ditch, striking a tree.
The report noted that Oliver was not wearing a seatbelt while driving.
The crash remains under investigation.
